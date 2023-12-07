Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team.

First Team

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The 5A player of the year and golden boot winner scored 23 goals and had 22 assists.

Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley — The 3A Mountain League defensive player of the year anchored a defense that allowed seven goals and helped the Trojans to the 3A state title.

Natalie Collins, Liberty — Anchored the Patriots’ midfield and helped them to a 15-4-1 record.

Stephenie Hackett, Bishop Gorman — Scored 17 goals for the 5A Southern League regular-season champion.

Kennedy Herman, Bishop Gorman — Scored 16 goals and added 15 assists for the 5A Southern League regular-season champion.

Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill — The 4A Desert League offensive player of the year scored 35 goals and added 25 assists for the 4A Southern Region champion.

Ayva Jordan, Liberty — Scored 12 goals in 13 games to help the Patriots finish 15-4-1.

Megan Kingman, Coronado — The 5A goalie of the year had 11 shutouts for the 5A state champion.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the Crusaders reach the state title match.

Kerrigyn Lynam, Coronado — Anchored the Cougars’ defense and helped them to the 5A state title.

Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — Anchored the Patriots’ defense and helped them to a 15-4-1 record.

Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The 4A Desert League goalie of the year averaged 13.3 saves per game, recorded 10 shutouts and had a goals-against average of 0.167.

Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill — The 4A Southern League MVP scored 27 goals and registered 18 assists for the 4A Southern Region champion.

Natalie Sligar, Centennial — The 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year scored 33 goals and had 33 assists.

Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran — Scored 13 goals and added 15 assists for the 5A state runner-up.

Aubrey Wagner, Coronado — The 5A offensive player of the year scored 17 goals and had 13 assists for the 5A state champion.

Coach of the Year

Dana Neel, Coronado — Guided the fourth-seeded Cougars to the Class 5A state title.

Second Team

Audrey Ancell, Green Valley — The 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year anchored a defense that allowed 15 goals for the 17-4-3 Gators.

Gianna Davis, Doral Academy — Anchored the Dragons’ defense that allowed 13 goals and went 13-2-2.

Robyn Dizon, Bishop Gorman — Was a first-team All-5A state selection by the coaches and an anchor on defense for the 5A Southern League regular-season champion.

Tia Garr, Coronado — Scored 10 goals and added seven assists for the 5A state champion.

Brooke Kramer, Liberty — Record 125 saves, eight shutouts and had a 1.17 goals-against average for the 15-4-1 Patriots.

Emily Lewis, Pahrump Valley — Scored 14 goals, added 12 assists and had 96 steals for the 3A state champion.

Magaly Lopez, SLAM Academy — Scored 34 goals, fifth-best in the state, and was fifth in points with 85.

Sierah McCallum, Coronado — Scored 10 goals and added eight assists for the 5A state champion.

Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The 3A Mountain League goalie of the year had 21 shutouts and 105 saves for the 3A state champion.

Ryan Neel, Coronado — Scored 10 goals and added six assists for the 5A state champion.

Makayla Nelson, Boulder City — Led the state with 56 goals and 119 points.

Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The 3A Southern League MVP scored 16 goals and registered 32 assists.

Aly Papka, Foothill — Scored 20 goals and added 11 assists for the 4A state runner-up.

Raquel Patalon, Foothill — Scored 21 goals and added 19 assists for the 4A state runner-up.

Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy — Scored 28 goals, added 10 assists and shared the 4A Golden Boot honor.

Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The 3A Desert League offensive player of the year was second in the state with 44 goals and added 22 assists.

Honorable Mention

Tielua Baptista, Coronado

Savanna Burt, Moapa Valley

Alexia De Santiago, Virgin Valley

Sona Gonzales, Basic

Demi Gronauer, Faith Lutheran

Bridget Guevara, Arbor View

Jailynn Henry, Faith Lutheran

Danica Key, Liberty

Cristal Lara, Tech

Ava Lazzara, Bishop Gorman

Tatum Manley, Bishop Gorman

Isis Melendez, Eldorado

Ashley Miranda, Centennial

Erica Moreno, Desert Oasis

Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy

Brylee Patterson, Legacy

Allison Rabe, Faith Lutheran

Halley Redd, Basic

Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave

Sophia Sachs, Arbor View

Liliana Schuth, Coronado

Jaycee Tonner, Silverado

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley

Emma Webster, Palo Verde

