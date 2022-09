Desert Oasis senior Kate Perkes (2) goes up for a header against Centennial High School during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Erica Moreno (10) warms up before their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0 with Moreno scoring a hat trick. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School freshman Calina Ritcharoen (14) warms up before the game against Desert Oasis at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Desert Oasis varsity girls soccer team warms up before their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis junior Angelina Labrague (11) warms up before their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Erica Moreno (10) moves the ball up field during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0 with Moreno scoring a hat trick. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis scores in the first half of their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Loryn Sturgis (24) celebrates a Desert Oasis goal in the first half of their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis junior Angelina Labrague (11) moves the ball past Centennial High School junior Isabella Epling (13) during the first half of their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Mackenzie Cuddihy (17) dribbles the ball up the field during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Kate Perkes (2) makes a pass during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis junior Lillian Felise (8) gets around Centennial junior Chanel Cave (4) during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School junior Logan Turner (21) clears the ball during their game against Desert Oasis on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School goalie Ellie Church (18) plays the ball to a teammate during their game against Desert Oasis on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Summer Bostwick (3) heads the ball during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Victoria Poon (19) dribbles the ball up the field during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Laila Esteban (16) makes a pass during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sideline referee holds up the offsides flag as Centennial High School hosts Desert Oasis in varsity girls soccer at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School freshman Claire Orme (8) defends Desert Oasis junior Taylor Wehrer (12) during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Emma D'Angelo (9) moves the ball during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Laila Esteban (16) defends against Centennial High School sophomore Natalie Sligar (3) during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Mia Brown (25) moves the ball during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Kate Perkes (2) tries to keep the ball from Centennial High School sophomore Natalie Penniston-John (11) during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Emma D'Angelo (9) moves the ball past Centennial High School's Chanel Cave (4) and Natalie Sligar (3) during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School goalie Ellie Church (18) clears the ball during their game against Desert Oasis on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School goalie Ellie Church (18) watches the ball go in as Desert Oasis scores a goal during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Loryn Sturgis (24) passes the ball past Centennial High School senior Alexandria Neubert (12) during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Victoria Poon (19) and Loryn Sturgis (24) celebrate a goal against Centennial High school on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School freshman Mattie Leveque (0) and Desert Oasis junior Taylor Wehrer (12) fight for the ball during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Erica Moreno (10) moves the ball up field during their game against Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0 with Moreno scoring a hat trick. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis scores a goal on Centennial High School goalie Ellie Church (18) during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis goalie Bryanna Perry (1) clears the ball during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School freshman Claire Orme (8) goes up for a header against Desert Oasis junior Madelyn Barnhart (5) during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis junior Ava Smith (4) controls the ball during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior Jessica Leon (7) pokes the ball away from Centennial High School sophomore Natalie Penniston-John (11) during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School freshman Claire Orme (8) throws the ball in during their game against Desert Oasis at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School sophomore Natalie Sligar (3) passes the ball with Desert Oasis senior Laila Esteban (16) on her heals during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School junior Chanel Cave (4) and Desert Oasis senior Laila Esteban (16) fight for the ball during their game at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis sophomore Loryn Sturgis (24) brings the ball up the field during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School goalie Ellie Church (18) congratulates Desert Oasis players and coaches after losing 7-0 at Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis defeated host Centennial 7-0 in a girls soccer match Tuesday.

Erica Moreno had a hat trick for Desert Oasis.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.