Desert Oasis wins girls soccer shootout over Bishop Gorman

Sixth-seeded Desert Oasis advanced after a 1-1 tie against No. 3 Bishop Gorman with a 3-1 win in the shootout. The Diamondbacks face No. 2 Faith Lutheran next.

(Getty)

Eighty minutes and two overtime periods weren’t enough to decide Tuesday’s Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal matchup between Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at Bettye Wilson Park.

Loryn Sturgis scored a goal for Desert Oasis early in the second half, but the Gaels matched it late in the period, and the game went to a shootout tied at 1.

Taylor Wehrer, Victoria Poon and Laila Esteban scored for sixth-seeded Desert Oasis in the shootout, and Bryanna Perry stopped three shots from No. 3 Gorman to send the Diamondbacks into the regional semifinals.

Desert Oasis advances to meet 2019 state champion Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

■ Faith Lutheran 4, Green Valley 0 — Trystyn Divich had two goals and two assists, and the second-seeded Crusaders opened with a shutout of the No. 7 Gators.

■ Coronado 9, Liberty 2 — Trinity Buchanan had two goals and two assists, and the top-seeded Cougars rolled past No. 8 Liberty and into the regional semifinals.

Xayla Black and Molly Russell added two goals apiece, while Milan Cordone had one goal and three assists for Coronado (16-1-2).

■ Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 1 — Alexis Romero, Carissa Ortega and Bridget Guevara scored one goal apiece to help the fifth-seeded Aggies past the No. 4 Mustangs. Brynn Covington had one assist, and Bebe Harris recorded three saves in goal for Arbor View (10-3-2).

Girls volleyball

■ Las Vegas 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Las Vegas, the Wildcats, the No. 2 seed from the Class 4A Desert League, swept the Spartans, the Mountain League’s No. 3, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.

Las Vegas (10-12) advances to meet the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League in Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cimarron-Memorial finishes 5-14-2.

■ Desert Oasis 3, Spring Valley 0 — At Desert Oasis, Nathalie Van had 33 assists, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks, and the Diamondbacks beat the Grizzlies, 25-4, 25-10, 25-11.

Paige Parlanti had 17 kills and two aces for Desert Oasis (23-13), the No. 2 team from the Sky League, which will meet Lake League No. 1 Liberty at 6 p.m. Thursday.

■ Basic 3, Bonanza 0 — At Basic, Annamaria Ramos had 17 kills, five digs and three aces, and the Wolves beat the Bengals, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14. Daisy Ramos added 12 kills and seven assists for Basic (25-11), the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League.

■ Legacy 3, Tech 0 — At Legacy, the Longhorns, the No. 2 seed from the Lake League, beat the Roadrunners, the Sky League’s No. 3, 25-18, 25-20, 25-6.

Legacy (11-10) advances to meet Sky League No. 1 Rancho at 6 p.m. Thursday.