Doral Academy’s Gianna Davis (20) jumps to head the ball alongside Bonanza’s Mayra Munoz, center, and McKenna Widmann, right, during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral Academy’s Sienna Turco (29) kicks to score a goal while Bonanza’s Ivonne Lopez (20) defends during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Teammates congratulate Doral Academy’s Sienna Turco (29) after she scored a goal against Bonanza during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Maya Marques-Silva, left, maneuvers the ball around Doral Academy’s Giada Alonso, behind, and Gianna Davis (20) during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Allison Phillips, left, collides with Doral Academy’s Gianna Davis (20) while passing during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Allison Phillips, left, attempts to score a goal against Doral Academy’s Kenadie Mashore (1) while Doral Academy’s Abigail Woods, center, defends during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral Academy’s Kenadie Mashore saves Bonanza’s shot on goal during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral Academy’s Sanyi Thompson (5) jumps to head the ball while Bonanza players follow the ball during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza goalkeeper Evelyn Montiel tosses the ball back into play during a girls high school soccer game against Doral Academy at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral Academy’s Leila Spencer (18) and Bonanza’s Quezada Jazmin, right, watch the path of Spencer’s pass during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Mayra Munoz dribbles up the field followed by Doral Academy’s Tanya Figueroa (12) during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe dribbles around Doral Academy’s Giada Alonso (2) during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral Academy’s Abigail Woods (8) celebrates with her teammate Kenadie Mashore (1) after winning a girls high school soccer game against Bonanza at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Young spectators play on the bleachers during a girls high school soccer game between Bonanza and Doral Academy at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sienna Turco and Laney Paley each scored a goal to lead Doral Academy to a 2-0 girls soccer victory at Bonanza on Tuesday.

Turco also had an assist.

