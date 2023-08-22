Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Foothill claimed a road win over Desert Oasis in a girls soccer game Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) moves the ball past Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) and Taylor Wehrer (12) at a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s player (13) and Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) fight for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill goal keeper Grace Polster (12) blocks a shot taken by Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (10) during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) dribbles the ball down the field during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Madison Small (6) and Desert Oasis’ Hayleigh Olson (17) go head to head during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family and friends cheer on Desert Oasis High School and Foothill High School during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Natalia Hunsaker (5) and Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) battle for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) heads the ball around Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio (25) during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s player (13) shoots a corner kick during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jared Ogden, Desert Oasis girls soccer head coach, talks to his players during halftime at a soccer game against Foothill High School at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mandy Truax cheers for her daughter, Savanna Truax, and the rest of the Foothill High School soccer team during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (10) keeps the ball high as she moves it down the field past Foothill’s Mia Detken (2) at a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Angelina Labrague (11) prepares to kick the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio (25) kicks the ball down the field as Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) chases her down during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) and Desert Oasis’ Kylee Mackey (19) fight for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) and Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) chase down the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Mia Detken (2) and Desert Oasis’ Ava Smith (4) fight for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tianna Hunsaker scored two goals to lead Foothill to a 2-1 road win over Desert Oasis in a girls soccer game Monday.

Foothill (1-0-0) will face Centennial in a tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Green Valley, and Desert Oasis (0-1-0) plays Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a home tournament game.

