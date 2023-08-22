75°F
Girls Soccer

Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2023 - 12:32 am
 
Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) moves the ball past Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise ( ...
Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) moves the ball past Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) and Taylor Wehrer (12) at a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s player (13) and Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) fight for the ball du ...
Foothill’s player (13) and Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) fight for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill goal keeper Grace Polster (12) blocks a shot taken by Desert Oasis’ Erica Moren ...
Foothill goal keeper Grace Polster (12) blocks a shot taken by Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (10) during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) dribbles the ball down the field during a soccer game a ...
Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) dribbles the ball down the field during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Madison Small (6) and Desert Oasis’ Hayleigh Olson (17) go head to hea ...
Foothill’s Madison Small (6) and Desert Oasis’ Hayleigh Olson (17) go head to head during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family and friends cheer on Desert Oasis High School and Foothill High School during a soccer g ...
Family and friends cheer on Desert Oasis High School and Foothill High School during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Natalia Hunsaker (5) and Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) battle for t ...
Foothill’s Natalia Hunsaker (5) and Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) battle for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) heads the ball around Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio ...
Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) heads the ball around Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio (25) during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s player (13) shoots a corner kick during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High Sc ...
Foothill’s player (13) shoots a corner kick during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jared Ogden, Desert Oasis girls soccer head coach, talks to his players during halftime at a so ...
Jared Ogden, Desert Oasis girls soccer head coach, talks to his players during halftime at a soccer game against Foothill High School at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mandy Truax cheers for her daughter, Savanna Truax, and the rest of the Foothill High School so ...
Mandy Truax cheers for her daughter, Savanna Truax, and the rest of the Foothill High School soccer team during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (10) keeps the ball high as she moves it down the field past ...
Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (10) keeps the ball high as she moves it down the field past Foothill’s Mia Detken (2) at a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis’ Angelina Labrague (11) prepares to kick the ball during a soccer game at D ...
Desert Oasis’ Angelina Labrague (11) prepares to kick the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio (25) kicks the ball down the field as Foothill’s Kail ...
Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio (25) kicks the ball down the field as Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) chases her down during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) and Desert Oasis’ Kylee Mackey (19) fight for the ...
Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) and Desert Oasis’ Kylee Mackey (19) fight for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) and Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) chase down th ...
Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) and Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) chase down the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Mia Detken (2) and Desert Oasis’ Ava Smith (4) fight for the ball duri ...
Foothill’s Mia Detken (2) and Desert Oasis’ Ava Smith (4) fight for the ball during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tianna Hunsaker scored two goals to lead Foothill to a 2-1 road win over Desert Oasis in a girls soccer game Monday.

Foothill (1-0-0) will face Centennial in a tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Green Valley, and Desert Oasis (0-1-0) plays Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a home tournament game.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

