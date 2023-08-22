Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill claimed a road win over Desert Oasis in a girls soccer game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Tianna Hunsaker scored two goals to lead Foothill to a 2-1 road win over Desert Oasis in a girls soccer game Monday.
Foothill (1-0-0) will face Centennial in a tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Green Valley, and Desert Oasis (0-1-0) plays Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a home tournament game.
