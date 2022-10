Raquel Patalon scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Foothill girls soccer team to a victory Wednesday over visiting Arbor View.

Foothill’s Isabelle Simoneau, left, and Arbor View’s Madison McCraw (17) watch a pass move up the field during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Madison Small, left, and Mia Detken, right, surround Arbor View’s Molly Marsh as they run for the ball during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Grace Polster (12) and Sydney Smith (23) collide while jumping to head the ball during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Isabelle Simoneau, left, dribbles the ball while Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez (1) attempts to steal possession during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Madison Small, center, retrieves the ball from going out of bounds while Arbor View’s Bridget Guevara, right, runs up behind her during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Janey Gibson kicks the ball into play during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Aly Papka throws the ball into play during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) dribbles up the field while Foothill’s Isabelle Simoneau, left, and Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez, right, look on during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Madison Ybarra, center left, and Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes, center right, jump to head the ball during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Raquel Pantalon, left, attempts to steal possession from Arbor View’s Bridget Guevara (19) during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Brooklynn Phelps (18) congratulates her teammate Isabelle Simoneau, center, after she scored a goal while Raquel Pantalon, center, and Arbor View players follow during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Hailey Grounman, right, jumps to kick against Arbor View’s Madison Little, right, during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Isabelle Simoneau, left, Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) and Arbor View’s Saraiah Adkins (20) dribble up the field during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Madison McCraw (17) interrupts the path Foothill’s Brooklynn Phelps, center, while Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) runs to assist during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Madison Ybarra, left, signals to her teammates on the bench after her team won a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raquel Patalon scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Foothill girls soccer team to a 3-1 victory Wednesday over visiting Arbor View.

