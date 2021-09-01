84°F
Girls Soccer

Foothill, Green Valley open girls soccer Class 5A Southern League play — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 9:14 pm
 
Green Valley's Samantha Orozco (4) falls as she passes while Foothill's Raquel Patalon (20) run ...
Green Valley's Samantha Orozco (4) falls as she passes while Foothill's Raquel Patalon (20) runs to guard during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley's Cindy Martinez-Escamilla (7) passes while guarded by Foothill's Adysun Adam (10) ...
Green Valley's Cindy Martinez-Escamilla (7) passes while guarded by Foothill's Adysun Adam (10) during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley's Sage Reed (2) and Foothill's Isabelle Simoneau (16) compete for the ball during ...
Green Valley's Sage Reed (2) and Foothill's Isabelle Simoneau (16) compete for the ball during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's goaltender Lexie Qualls (19) saves a goal shot by Green Valley during their high sch ...
Foothill's goaltender Lexie Qualls (19) saves a goal shot by Green Valley during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Isabelle Simoneau (16) jumps to hug her teammate Emma Rietz (9), who scored a goal o ...
Foothill's Isabelle Simoneau (16) jumps to hug her teammate Emma Rietz (9), who scored a goal on Green Valley, during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley's Chase Northam (14) attempts to pass while Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) falls behind ...
Green Valley's Chase Northam (14) attempts to pass while Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) falls behind during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) falls back after colliding with Green Valley's Thalia Monreal (19) du ...
Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) falls back after colliding with Green Valley's Thalia Monreal (19) during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Bailey Freeman (15) receives a pass while Green Valley's Brenna Knight (18) runs beh ...
Foothill's Bailey Freeman (15) receives a pass while Green Valley's Brenna Knight (18) runs behind her during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Morgan Huff (18) catches up with Green Valley's Riley Cardenas (1) during their high ...
Foothill's Morgan Huff (18) catches up with Green Valley's Riley Cardenas (1) during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Isabelle Simoneau (16) and Green Valley's Sage Reed (2) compete for the ball during ...
Foothill's Isabelle Simoneau (16) and Green Valley's Sage Reed (2) compete for the ball during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley's Angelique Ruiz-Salazar (8) throws in during her high school soccer game against ...
Green Valley's Angelique Ruiz-Salazar (8) throws in during her high school soccer game against Foothill at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Aly Papka (11) catches up with Green Valley's Angelique Ruiz-Salazar (8) while she e ...
Foothill's Aly Papka (11) catches up with Green Valley's Angelique Ruiz-Salazar (8) while she eyes the goal during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) scores a goal on Green Valley next to Green Valley's Brenna Knight (1 ...
Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) scores a goal on Green Valley next to Green Valley's Brenna Knight (18) during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill traveled to meet Green Valley on Tuesday in the Class 5A Southern League girls soccer opener for both teams. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Foothill’s next game will be on the road against Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Green Valley will meet Liberty in a road game at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

