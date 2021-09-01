Foothill, Green Valley open girls soccer Class 5A Southern League play — PHOTOS
Foothill traveled to Green Valley for the first Class 5A Southern League girls soccer game for both teams. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Foothill traveled to meet Green Valley on Tuesday in the Class 5A Southern League girls soccer opener for both teams. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Foothill’s next game will be on the road against Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Green Valley will meet Liberty in a road game at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17.