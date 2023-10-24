Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva

Faith Lutheran senior midfielder Andrea Leyva scored five goals and registered an assist in the Crusaders’ two wins last week.

Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva, left, runs to celebrate after scoring a goal against Galena during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran senior midfielder Andrea Leyva said the Crusaders’ confidence is growing as the playoffs begin next week.

The Crusaders are riding a six-game winning streak entering Tuesday, and Leyva has helped the reigning 5A state champions close the regular season strong.

Leyva scored five goals and registered an assist in Faith Lutheran’s two wins last week. She scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 3-1 win over No. 4 Coronado last Thursday, and she had a hat trick and an assist in their 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial on Oct. 17.

“These past couple of games have been really good and the chemistry has been better,” Leyva said. “The results have definitely been there for us. If we can just keep this momentum going for the postseason, that’s gonna be really beneficial for us.”

For her efforts she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a soccer player you look up to?

Leyva: I look up to my brother (Colorado Rapids midfielder Danny Leyva) a lot. Being able to have him as a role model, especially in our daily conversations, has really been helpful and has improved my game. On the (women’s) national team, Lindsey Horan. She’s such a great thinker, and she stands out on the field.”

NP: How has that relationship with your brother helped you grow as a player?

Leyva: It’s been great just growing up having that competitive person to be with you. Talking to him and going through his experiences and how he could guide me and give me feedback on whatever I need. We play similar positions, just watching film together has been great, because he has been playing with some great players. It’s just good to get that feedback and grow.”

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your soccer career thus far?

Leyva: Getting called up to the (USWNT 17-under team in 2021). That experience was just so surreal. Being surrounded with such great players from all the country and the coaching staff was great. Having that experience was unbelievable.

NP: You’re committed to Washington, what are you most looking forward to playing Division I soccer?

Leyva: I went there this past weekend and it’s just exciting to get that gameday feeling and go through pregame meetings and be with the team just because I’m going to be moving soon. It’s just a cool experience. I just can’t wait to compete with one of the best conferences in the Big Ten since we moved. I’m just excited to grow as a player, a person and work with the amazing coaching staff at Washington.”

