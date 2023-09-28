No. 2 Coronado rallies past No. 5 Palo Verde in soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado scored twice in the second half to defeat Palo Verde in a home girls soccer match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
A pair of second-half goals helped Coronado, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rally for a 2-1 home win over No. 5 Palo Verde in a girls soccer match Wednesday.
Coronado (10-2-4, 6-1-3 5A Southern League) hosts Bonanza at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Palo Verde (5-3-5, 4-3-3) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.