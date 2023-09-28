82°F
Girls Soccer

No. 2 Coronado rallies past No. 5 Palo Verde in soccer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 8:45 pm
 
Coronado goal keeper Ella Schultz (17) kicks the ball as Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20 ...
Coronado goal keeper Ella Schultz (17) kicks the ball as Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20) runs after it during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado goalkeeper Aubrey Wagner (24) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Palo ...
Coronado goalkeeper Aubrey Wagner (24) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde defensive player Melt Coats (5) kicks the ball to a teammate during a game against C ...
Palo Verde defensive player Melt Coats (5) kicks the ball to a teammate during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) kicks the ball up to keep it in bounds during a game again ...
Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) kicks the ball up to keep it in bounds during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado forward Sierah McCallum (23) chases after the ball as Palo Verde forward Juliette Karc ...
Coronado forward Sierah McCallum (23) chases after the ball as Palo Verde forward Juliette Karcsh (3) closes in on her from behind during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20) tries to kick the ball away from Coronado players durin ...
Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20) tries to kick the ball away from Coronado players during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich kicks the ball to a teammate during a game against Coronado ...
Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich kicks the ball to a teammate during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado goal keeper Ella Schultz (17) kicks the ball as Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20 ...
Coronado goal keeper Ella Schultz (17) kicks the ball as Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20) runs after it during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward India Wilson kicks the ball during a game against Coronado at Coronado High ...
Palo Verde forward India Wilson kicks the ball during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) kicks the ball as Coronado defensive player Kerrigyn Lynam ...
Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) kicks the ball as Coronado defensive player Kerrigyn Lynam (7) chases after it during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado defensive player Kerrigyn Lynam (7) and Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) watch the ...
Coronado defensive player Kerrigyn Lynam (7) and Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) watch the ball during ag game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward India Wilson signals to a teammate during a game against Coronado at Coronad ...
Palo Verde forward India Wilson signals to a teammate during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde goalkeeper Adriana Anderson (00) kicks the ball to her teammates during a game again ...
Palo Verde goalkeeper Adriana Anderson (00) kicks the ball to her teammates during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Caitlynn Nick (22) heads the ball during ag game against Coronado at Coronad ...
Palo Verde forward Caitlynn Nick (22) heads the ball during ag game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum runs past the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Cor ...
Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum runs past the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde midfielder Gina Rumschlag (21) heads the ball during a game against Coronado at Coro ...
Palo Verde midfielder Gina Rumschlag (21) heads the ball during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde midfielder Isalia Minnalez (17) watches the ball during a game against Coronado at C ...
Palo Verde midfielder Isalia Minnalez (17) watches the ball during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum takes a moment during a game against Palo Verde at Coronad ...
Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum takes a moment during a game against Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado defensive player Liliana Schuth (3) fights to get to the ball with Palo Verde forward ...
Coronado defensive player Liliana Schuth (3) fights to get to the ball with Palo Verde forward Molli O’Steen (2) during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde forward Juliette Karcsh (3) kicks the ball during a game against Coronado at Coronad ...
Palo Verde forward Juliette Karcsh (3) kicks the ball during a game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (9) kicks the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Coronado H ...
Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (9) kicks the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde midfielder Isalia Minnalez (17) watches the ball as Coronado midfielder Tegan Smith ...
Palo Verde midfielder Isalia Minnalez (17) watches the ball as Coronado midfielder Tegan Smith (8) kicks it during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of second-half goals helped Coronado, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rally for a 2-1 home win over No. 5 Palo Verde in a girls soccer match Wednesday.

Coronado (10-2-4, 6-1-3 5A Southern League) hosts Bonanza at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Palo Verde (5-3-5, 4-3-3) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

