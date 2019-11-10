Roundup: Centennial’s offense goes off in 5-2 win over Desert Oasis

Quincy Bonds scored four goals, and the Centennial girls adavanced to the second round of the 4A state tournament. The Las Vegas boys bounced Coronado 3-0 to move on.

(Getty Images)

A day after being shut out in the Mountain Region final, Centennial’s offense exploded.

Quincy Bonds scored four goals and was one of five Bulldogs who recorded an assist in a 5-2 win over Desert Oasis in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Skye Kennedy added a goal and an assist for Centennial (16-3-1), which advances to meet Douglas in the second round at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hug High School in Reno. The winner of that game will face Desert Region champion Coronado in the semifinals at noon Friday.

Mountain Region champion Faith Lutheran and Galena will meet in the other semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.

Viviana Cera, Keyla Alba and Kayla Barto each had assists for Centennial. Desert Oasis finishes its season at 15-5-3.

Virgin Valley 2, Boulder City 1 (OT) — At Bettye Wilson Park, Rainee Brito scored two goals, including the winner in overtime as the Bulldogs claimed the No. 1 seed from the Southern Region in the 3A state tournament.

Jaymie Hulet and Raeaana Slack had assists for Virgin Valley (16-2-3), which will meet South Tahoe in the state semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday.

Kiara Krasner scored a goal that was assisted by Erin Taggard for Boulder City (17-4-1), which will meet Truckee in its semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday. Both games will be played at Wooster High School in Reno.

Boys

Las Vegas 3, Coronado 0 — Drew Bowden scored two goals, Sergio Aguayo added one and the Wildcats blanked the Cougars in the first round of the 4A state tournament Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Carlos Sanchez, Nathan Zamora and Hugo Padilla had an assist apiece for Las Vegas (22-2-1), which received a shutout in goal from Rodolfo Gomez.

The defending state champion Wildcats advance to take on Spanish Springs in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hug High School in Reno. The winner will play a semifinal against Desert Region champion Bishop Gorman (24-0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Western 4, Equipo Academy 0 — The Warriors scored three first-half goals in a decisive victory over the Yeti for the Southern Region title Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Western (20-1-1) will play North Valleys in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday, with Equipo Academy (11-7-4) following at 3 p.m. against Sparks (24-0-1) at 3 p.m. Both games are set for Wooster High School in Reno.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.