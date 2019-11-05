Roundup: Faith Lutheran scores early, routs Desert Pines

The top-seeded Crusaders put in three goals in the first four minutes of their Moutain Region quarterfinal. Coronado, the No. 1 seed in the Desert Region, also moved on.

(Getty)

Faith Lutheran scored three goals in the first four minutes and never looked back Monday in an 11-0 win over Desert Pines in the Mountain Region quarterfinals at Betty Wilson Park.

Kennedy Lazenby scored four times and had an assist for the top-seeded Crusaders (18-0-1), while Amelia McManus put in three. Riley Divich and Camille Longabardi had two assists for Faith Lutheran.

“I told them, ‘Don’t take anything for granted,’ ” Faith Lutheran coach Bob Chinn said. “ ‘Stay humble and stay hungry,’ and they did.”

The Crusaders advance to meet Palo Verde in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Palo Verde 1, Shadow Ridge 0 (2OT) — In the only quarterfinal game that went beyond regulation, the Panthers scored in double overtime to advance.

Palo Verde (15-4-4) will meet Faith Lutheran in the semifinals.

Centennial 6, Las Vegas 0 — Viviana Cera had three goals and an assist, and the Bulldogs advanced to the regional semifinals.

Quincy Bonds added two goals and two assists for second-seeded Centennial (14-2-1), which will meet Arbor View. Bonds scored the only goal in the teams’ regular-season meeting Sept. 26.

Arbor View 3, Bonanza 0 — Carmen Endicott, Brynn Covington and Tiana Beavers had a goal apiece, and the Aggies blanked the Bengals.

Covington and Beavers also added an assist, and Elysabeth Lough had four saves and the shutout for the third-seeded Aggies (18-2-1). Arbor View advances to meet Centennial.

Desert Region

Coronado 7, Sierra Vista 0 — The top-seeded Cougars had no trouble with the Mountain Lions and advance to a playoff rematch.

Coronado (16-1-4) fell in last year’s regional final in a shootout to Bishop Gorman, the only time anyone matched the Gaels in regulation. Gorman went on to win the state championship with an unbeaten record.

The Cougars won this year’s regular-season meeting 2-0 on Oct. 16.

Bishop Gorman 2, Foothill 0 — Jaden Terrana and Michelle Madrid both scored a goal, and the Gaels moved on.

Bishop Gorman (18-5-1), the No. 5 seed in the region, was the only lower-seeded team to win in the Desert or Mountain Region on Monday. The Gaels also avenged a 1-0 loss to the fourth-seeded Falcons on Oct. 24.

Green Valley 6, Tech 1 — The second-seeded Gators moved into the semifinals with a comfortable win.

Green Valley (17-2-2) had another strong defensive outing. It has not allowed more than one goal in any game since a 4-0 loss to Coronado on Aug. 28. Those two teams tied 1-1 in their league game.

The Gators will face Desert Oasis, a team they beat 2-0 on Sept. 25.

Desert Oasis 4, Liberty 1 — Endya Scott had two goals for the third-seeded Diamondbacks in their win.

Desert Oasis (14-3-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime and didn’t let the Patriots offense get rolling. The teams tied 3-3 in their regular-season matchup Sept. 9.

The Diamondbacks will meet Green Valley next.