Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out scores and the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-0 win over Bonanza.
Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Bonanza.
Gianna Davis, Doral Academy — The freshman center back was named by team coaches as player of the match in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Western.
Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Rancho.
Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The freshman scored two goals in a 3-2 loss to Eldorado.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Mojave.
Halley Redd, Basic — The junior had 15 saves in a 4-0 win over Rancho.
Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Mojave.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.
Girls volleyball
Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Willow Watson, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills and four blocks in a three-set win over Rancho.
Tuesday’s scores
Girls soccer
Basic 4, Rancho 0
Canyon Springs 7, Sunrise Mountain 1
Cimarron-Memorial 7, Bonanza 0
Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 0
Eldorado 3, Legacy 2
Equipo Academy 8, Mojave 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Dixie (Utah) 0
Silverado 6, Western 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Rancho, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20
Awaken Christian d. Amplus Academy, 25-18, 25-10, 25-20
Bishop Gorman d. Foothill, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Coronado d. Shadow Ridge, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
Enterprise (Utah) d. Virgin Valley, 25-21, 25-24, 25-17
Legacy d. Western, 25-12, 25-13, 25-8
Palo Verde d. Durango, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14
