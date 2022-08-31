98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2022 - 9:24 pm
 
Updated August 30, 2022 - 9:28 pm
Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Sarah Portillo dives to save a shot by Bonanza during a girls Clas ...
Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Sarah Portillo dives to save a shot by Bonanza during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-0 win over Bonanza.

Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Bonanza.

Gianna Davis, Doral Academy — The freshman center back was named by team coaches as player of the match in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Western.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Rancho.

Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The freshman scored two goals in a 3-2 loss to Eldorado.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Mojave.

Halley Redd, Basic — The junior had 15 saves in a 4-0 win over Rancho.

Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Mojave.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.

Girls volleyball

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Willow Watson, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills and four blocks in a three-set win over Rancho.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 4, Rancho 0

Canyon Springs 7, Sunrise Mountain 1

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Bonanza 0

Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 0

Eldorado 3, Legacy 2

Equipo Academy 8, Mojave 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Dixie (Utah) 0

Silverado 6, Western 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Rancho, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

Awaken Christian d. Amplus Academy, 25-18, 25-10, 25-20

Bishop Gorman d. Foothill, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Coronado d. Shadow Ridge, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Enterprise (Utah) d. Virgin Valley, 25-21, 25-24, 25-17

Legacy d. Western, 25-12, 25-13, 25-8

Palo Verde d. Durango, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
2
Shadow Ridge hosts Silverado in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge hosts Silverado in boys soccer — PHOTOS
3
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher
4
Nevada Preps football week 3 schedule
Nevada Preps football week 3 schedule
5
Bishop Gorman falls to Mater Dei in battle of prep powers — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman falls to Mater Dei in battle of prep powers — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST