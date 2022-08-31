Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out scores and the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Sarah Portillo dives to save a shot by Bonanza during a girls Class 4A high school soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-0 win over Bonanza.

Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Bonanza.

Gianna Davis, Doral Academy — The freshman center back was named by team coaches as player of the match in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Western.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Rancho.

Brylee Patterson, Legacy — The freshman scored two goals in a 3-2 loss to Eldorado.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Mojave.

Halley Redd, Basic — The junior had 15 saves in a 4-0 win over Rancho.

Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Mojave.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.

Girls volleyball

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Willow Watson, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills and four blocks in a three-set win over Rancho.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 4, Rancho 0

Canyon Springs 7, Sunrise Mountain 1

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Bonanza 0

Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 0

Eldorado 3, Legacy 2

Equipo Academy 8, Mojave 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Dixie (Utah) 0

Silverado 6, Western 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Rancho, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

Awaken Christian d. Amplus Academy, 25-18, 25-10, 25-20

Bishop Gorman d. Foothill, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Coronado d. Shadow Ridge, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Enterprise (Utah) d. Virgin Valley, 25-21, 25-24, 25-17

Legacy d. Western, 25-12, 25-13, 25-8

Palo Verde d. Durango, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.