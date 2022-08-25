87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 9:42 pm
 
Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) jumps to kick while Green Valley’s Azlyn Olofson, l ...
Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) jumps to kick while Green Valley’s Azlyn Olofson, left, defends during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Foothill.

Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Foothill.

Girls soccer

Abbey Byington, Boulder City — The sophomore had one goal and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Moapa Valley.

Zaylin De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.

Allison Kleiner, Coronado — The freshman had two assists in a 3-0 win over Foothill.

Sierah McCallum, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-0 win over Foothill.

Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Moapa Valley.

Carissa Ortega, Arbor View — The senior had three assists in a 4-0 win over Arbor View.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.

Isabella Srodes, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Nayeli Hernandez, Canyon Springs — The sophomore had 17 assists and four aces in a three-set win over Chaparral.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had eight kills and 14 digs in a four-set win over Legacy.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Coronado 9, Mater East 0

Eldorado 8, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 3, Chaparral 1

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Green Valley 0

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 3

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley JV 0

Coronado 3, Foothill 0

Equipo Academy 9, Chaparral 0

Girls volleyball

Canyon Springs d. Chaparral, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22

Coronado d. Liberty, 25-19, 25-10, 25-8

Sierra Vista d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20

Valley d. Amplus Academy, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado dominant in opener
Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado dominant in opener
2
Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman to host Mater Dei
Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman to host Mater Dei
3
Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei rivalry renewal has prep world abuzz
Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei rivalry renewal has prep world abuzz
4
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
5
Class 3A football rankings: No. 1 Moapa Valley survives
Class 3A football rankings: No. 1 Moapa Valley survives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST