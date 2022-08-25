Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out scores and the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) jumps to kick while Green Valley’s Azlyn Olofson, left, defends during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Foothill.

Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Foothill.

Girls soccer

Abbey Byington, Boulder City — The sophomore had one goal and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Moapa Valley.

Zaylin De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.

Allison Kleiner, Coronado — The freshman had two assists in a 3-0 win over Foothill.

Sierah McCallum, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-0 win over Foothill.

Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Moapa Valley.

Carissa Ortega, Arbor View — The senior had three assists in a 4-0 win over Arbor View.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.

Isabella Srodes, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Nayeli Hernandez, Canyon Springs — The sophomore had 17 assists and four aces in a three-set win over Chaparral.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had eight kills and 14 digs in a four-set win over Legacy.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Coronado 9, Mater East 0

Eldorado 8, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 3, Chaparral 1

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Green Valley 0

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 3

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley JV 0

Coronado 3, Foothill 0

Equipo Academy 9, Chaparral 0

Girls volleyball

Canyon Springs d. Chaparral, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22

Coronado d. Liberty, 25-19, 25-10, 25-8

Sierra Vista d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20

Valley d. Amplus Academy, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.