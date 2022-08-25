Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out scores and the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Foothill.
Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Foothill.
Girls soccer
Abbey Byington, Boulder City — The sophomore had one goal and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Moapa Valley.
Zaylin De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.
Allison Kleiner, Coronado — The freshman had two assists in a 3-0 win over Foothill.
Sierah McCallum, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-0 win over Foothill.
Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Moapa Valley.
Carissa Ortega, Arbor View — The senior had three assists in a 4-0 win over Arbor View.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.
Isabella Srodes, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Green Valley.
Girls volleyball
Nayeli Hernandez, Canyon Springs — The sophomore had 17 assists and four aces in a three-set win over Chaparral.
Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had eight kills and 14 digs in a four-set win over Legacy.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Coronado 9, Mater East 0
Eldorado 8, Foothill 1
Sierra Vista 3, Chaparral 1
Girls soccer
Arbor View 4, Green Valley 0
Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 3
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley JV 0
Coronado 3, Foothill 0
Equipo Academy 9, Chaparral 0
Girls volleyball
Canyon Springs d. Chaparral, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22
Coronado d. Liberty, 25-19, 25-10, 25-8
Sierra Vista d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20
Valley d. Amplus Academy, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14
