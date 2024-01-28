Prep rankings: No. 1 5A teams prepare for busy week
Liberty’s boys basketball team remains No. 1, with games against Coronado and Bishop Gorman this week. The top two 5A flag football teams play Monday.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Liberty (15-1)
2. Bishop Gorman (18-4)
3. Coronado (15-10)
4. Arbor View (15-7)
5. Foothill (13-8)
Around 5A: Liberty defeated Mojave 61-52 on Thursday. The Patriots host Coronado on Monday, play at Foothill on Thursday and host Gorman on Friday. … Gorman defeated Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California) 64-53 on Saturday. … Coronado lost at home to Centennial 92-72 on Thursday. … Arbor View defeated Silverado 77-66 on Wednesday. … Foothill won at Chaparral 52-23 on Friday.
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (15-6)
2. Somerset-Losee (18-3)
3. Rancho (18-4)
4. Faith Lutheran (16-5)
5. Shadow Ridge (13-7)
Around 4A: Sierra Vista beat Clark 62-60 in the final seconds at home Wednesday. … Somerset-Losee rolled past Amplus Academy 73-22 on Tuesday. … Rancho won at Cadence 63-28 on Wednesday. … Faith Lutheran won at Bonanza 72-41 on Wednesday. … Shadow Ridge won at Chaparral 55-53 on Thursday.
Class 3A
1. Mater East (8-6)
2. Democracy Prep (13-6)
3. The Meadows (15-7)
4. Boulder City (16-3)
5. Virgin Valley (13-8)
Around 3A: Mater East and Democracy Prep’s Tuesday game was ruled a double forfeit due to a bench-clearing incident during the game. Both teams also had to forfeit their next games as punishment. … Mater East plays at Moapa Valley on Tuesday, and Democracy Prep plays at Virgin Valley on Wednesday in the teams’ first games back after the forfeit. … The Meadows defeated Sloan Canyon 82-39 on Friday. .. Boulder City edged SLAM Academy 53-52 on Tuesday. The Meadows hosts Boulder City on Friday. … Virgin Valley defeated Eldorado 51-49 on Tuesday.
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Coronado at Liberty
Mojave at Centennial
Shadow Ridge at Cimarron-Memorial
Clark at Somerset-Losee
Wednesday
Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Liberty at Foothill
Mojave at Arbor View
Rancho at Palo Verde
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty
Boulder City at The Meadows
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Centennial (13-4)
2. Bishop Gorman (17-4)
3. Democracy Prep (13-5)
4. Shadow Ridge (12-6)
5. Liberty (13-8)
Around 5A: Centennial defeated Coronado 76-36 on Thursday. … Gorman rolled past Arbor View 74-44 on Thursday. … Democracy Prep defeated Palo Verde 46-30 on Thursday. Democracy Prep plays at Palo Verde on Tuesday. … Shadow Ridge defeated Desert Pines 62-60 in overtime Friday. … Liberty lost to Faith Lutheran 61-53 on Saturday. … Liberty plays at Democracy Prep on Wednesday and hosts Gorman on Friday.
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (14-5)
2. Cimarron-Memorial (15-4)
3. Legacy (15-9)
4. Somerset-Losee (15-4)
5. Valley (12-7)
Around 4A: Sierra Vista won at Silverado 48-33 on Friday. … Cimarron-Memorial outlasted Western 62-55 in triple overtime Friday. … Legacy rolled past Bonanza 71-18 on Friday. … Somerset-Losee defeated Eldorado 69-10 on Friday. … Valley won at Bonanza 49-27 on Tuesday.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (20-3)
2. Pahrump Valley (21-2)
3. Virgin Valley (16-10)
4. Boulder City (10-9)
5. Coral Academy (15-9)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley defeated Pahrump Valley 37-30 on Saturday. … Pahrump Valley plays at Boulder City on Wednesday. … Virgin Valley won at Chaparral 46-12 on Friday. … Boulder CIty defeated Coral Academy and The Meadows last week. … Coral Academy won at Cadence 47-5 on Friday.
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Valley at Canyon Springs, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Democracy Prep at Centennial
Liberty at Arbor View
Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran
Coronado at Spring Valley
Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman
Wednesday
Liberty at Democracy Prep
Rancho at Sierra Vista
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
Spring Valley at Faith Lutheran
Valley at Somerset-Losee
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Shadow Ridge (15-1)
2. Palo Verde (17-2)
3. Desert Oasis (21-3)
4. Bishop Gorman (10-4)
5. Tech (10-9)
Around 5A: Shadow Ridge blanked Centennial 28-0 on Wednesday. … Palo Verde pulled away from Gorman 25-14 on Friday. Palo Verde hosts Shadow Ridge on Monday. … Desert Oasis hosts Gorman on Monday. … Gorman plays at Shadow Ridge on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. .. Tech lost to Palo Verde 12-0 on Wednesday and defeated Sunrise Mountain 26-6 on Friday.
Class 4A
1. Coronado (14-1)
2. Bonanza (14-2)
3. Foothill (10-4)
4. Arbor View (15-7)
5. Legacy (7-4)
Around 4A: Coronado blanked Chaparral 43-0 on Thursday. … Bonanza defeated Sierra Vista 34-12 on Thursday. … Foothill defeated Cimarron-Memorial 26-8 on Thursday. … Arbor View won at Rancho 46-6 on Thursday. … Legacy rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 40-12 on Friday.
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (13-1)
2. Boulder City (13-0)
3. SLAM Academy (11-7)
4. Mater East (10-8)
5. Moapa Valley (8-4)
Around 3A: Virgin Valley blanked Doral Academy and Western last week. … Boulder City picked up wins over Doral Academy, Mater East and Eldorado last week. Boulder City hosts Virgin Valley on Wednesday. … SLAM Academy defeated Western 28-6 last week. … Mater East defeated Valley 41-18 on Friday and plays at SLAM Academy this Friday. … Moapa Valley defeated Eldorado, Valley and Sloan Canyon last week and plays at SLAM Academy on Wednesday.
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis
Wednesday
Virgin Valley at Boulder City
Moapa Valley at SLAM Academy
Thursday
Desert Oasis at Tech, 3 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Basic
Friday
Foothill at Legacy
Spring Valley at Sierra Vista
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.