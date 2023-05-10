Roundup: Centennial, Palo Verde win, will play for state berth

The Centennial and Palo Verde softball teams and Bishop Gorman and Desert Oasis baseball teams are one win away from advancing to the state tournament.

Centennial's picture Lily Fournier (14), center, celebrates their victory with her teammates Rebeca Venzor-Nuno (7) and Ellie Bostedt (1) after a softball game against Spring Valley at Centennial High School, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Centennial softball team had just four hits Tuesday, but that’s all the Bulldogs needed for a 3-1 win over Coronado in their Class 5A Southern Region playoff game at Centennial.

Rebeca Venzor-Nuno went 2-for-3 to lead Centennial (22-10), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, which jumped ahead 3-0 after three innings on Coronado (9-9), the Desert’s No. 4 seed.

The Bulldogs held on with a strong combination of pitching by Teagan Clemmons and Lily Fournier.

Centennial will host Palo Verde at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will clinch a berth in the state tournament.

— No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 4M Liberty 2: At Palo Verde, Cameron Lauretta gave up two runs in the first inning before taking control, going the distance for a one-hit win for the Panthers (17-8), the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League.

Mya Bartlett went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Palo Verde. Liberty fell to 19-10.

— No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4, 3M Arbor View 1: At Shadow Ridge, Josslin Law tossed a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10, to lead the Mustangs (16-4), who took control with a three-run sixth inning.

Arbor View finishes at 14-15. Shadow Ridge will host Liberty in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0: At Green Valley, Avari Morris went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the defending state champion Gators (22-4) past the Crusaders (21-12).

Green Valley will host Coronado in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Class 3A

— No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Clark 1: At Boulder City, Kylie Czubernat went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Eagles (17-11) roll to a winner’s bracket victory over the Chargers (15-9).

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 0: At Virgin Valley, Reggi Frei went 3-for-3 with two runs and a double to help the Bulldogs (34-0) shut out the Trojans (10-14) in a winner’s bracket game.

Virgin Valley will play at Boulder City at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will qualify for next week’s state tournament.

— No. 5 Moapa Valley 15, No. 8 Canyon Springs 0: At Moapa Valley, Andie Woods threw a three-inning one-hitter for the Pirates (10-9).

Woods added a 2-for-2 performance at the plate with a home run, a triple and two RBIs. Canyon Springs finishes at 0-13.

Moapa Valley will host Pahrump Valley in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 2M SLAM Academy 17, No. 7 Valley 1: At SLAM Academy, Carmen Castro went 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs for the Bulls (14-8).

SLAM Academy will play at Clark in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Valley finishes at 4-14.

Baseball

Class 5A

— No. 1M Bishop Gorman 5, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 0: At Bishop Gorman, Kaden Soder tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Gaels (28-2) shut out the Crusaders (16-10).

Billy Scaldeferri went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs to help Gorman, which will host Desert Oasis at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will clinch a berth in the state tournament.

— No. 2M Desert Oasis 7, 1D Green Valley 4: At Green Valley, the Diamondbacks (25-10) scored four runs in the last three innings to rally past the Gators (27-7).

The Gators will next host Basic — a 12-1 winner over Coronado, the No. 4 seed from the Desert League — in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 4M Arbor View 13, No. 3D Centennial 9: At Centennial, Michael Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Aggies (15-17) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs (22-12) in an elimination game.

Arbor View will play in an elimination game at Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Class 3A

— No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1D Moapa Valley 4: At Moapa Valley, the Trojans (24-7) scored five runs in the first inning and rolled past the Pirates (19-7).

Kyle McDaniel went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Pahrump Valley.

— No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Virgin Valley 1: At Boulder City, the Eagles (21-6) scored a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to rally past the Bulldogs (19-8) in a winner’s bracket game.

Boulder City will host Pahrump Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will clinch a berth in the state tournament.

— No. 7 Western 8, No. 6 Clark 5: At Clark, Manny Esparza and Edgar Garcia had RBI hits in the 12th inning to help the Warriors (11-14) defeat the Chargers (15-12).

Western will play at Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.

— No. 5 SLAM Academy 6, No. 8 Eldorado 3: The Bulls (15-15) defeated the Sundevils (12-15) in an elimination game.

The Bulls will play at Moapa Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.