Roundup: Las Vegas High, Shadow Ridge to meet in 4A semis

In the Class 4A state semifinals, Las Vegas High will get a rematch with Shadow Ridge. Silverado and Coronado will face off in the other semifinal.

Las Vegas High’s loss to Shadow Ridge in last year’s Class 4A state semifinals left a bad taste in the mouths of the Wildcats.

Las Vegas will get a shot at revenge after defeating Spring Valley 27-12 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Friday at Las Vegas.

Coach Erick Capetillo said his team’s mentality this season was to take it one game at a time and not focus on the competition. But he admitted the Wildcats (8-2) were also focused on working to prevent the feeling they experienced last year in the 65-37 loss to Shadow Ridge from happening again.

“Losing in the state semifinals is enough fuel we need for what we’re trying to do,” Capetillo said. “That’s something that sticks out in our minds, how we felt at the end of (last year’s game) and doing everything possible to prevent that this year.”

Capetillo said he was happy with Friday’s win.

“We pitched a shutout in the second half with our defense, and then our offense was able to move the ball,” he said. “I wish we could have gotten in the end zone more, but we did what we needed to do for the victory.”

Sophomore quarterback Elijah Espinoza threw three touchdown passes, all to different receivers, and junior running back Torrell Harley added a running score.

■ Shadow Ridge 51, Desert Oasis 0 – At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs came out of the gates well-rested after their bye into the quarterfinals.

On their second play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Coen Coloma threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jeremiah Campbell, and the rout was on as the Mustangs (10-1) cruised past the Diamondbacks (5-6).

“We played 10 straight weeks, so to get a week off we healed up a bit and the kids felt fresher,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said. “To not play last week, I think it got the kids that much more hungry to play this week.”

Senior running back JaQuieze Holland rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Shadow Ridge will host Las Vegas in the 4A state semifinals next Friday.

“Anytime you’re playing in late October, early November, it’s a big deal. … We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Foster said.

■ Silverado 43, Sierra Vista 0 – At Silverado, the reigning 4A state champions made a statement in their playoff opener that they are still the team to beat for a state title.

The Skyhawks (10-0) made the most of their 24 plays on offense against Sierra Vista (7-5). Most of the damage was done in the first half, as the Skyhawks raced to a 36-0 halftime lead.

Senior quarterback Brandon Tunnell completed 7 of 12 passes for 175 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Senior running back Donavyn Pellot caught both of Tunnell’s TD passes and had a rushing score.

Senior running back Caden Harris added two rushing scores, and senior linebacker Bryson Tunnell had an interception returned for an 86-yard touchdown.

■ Coronado 48, Basic 13 – At Basic, sophomore quarterback Aiden Krause threw for 350 yards and six touchdown passes as the Cougars (9-2) rolled past the Wolves (8-3).

Senior wide receiver Brady Kennedy caught three of Krause’s touchdown passes and hauled in 200 receiving yards.

The Cougars will play at Silverado next Friday in the other 4A state semifinal.

■ SLAM Academy 35, Virgin Valley 28 – At Foothill, Senior running back Daniel Nevil rushed for a 35-yard touchdown in the final minute to give SLAM Academy (7-3) a victory over Virgin Valley (8-3) in a Class 3A Southern Region semifinal.

A blocked extra point earlier in the game forced SLAM to go for a 2-point conversion on an earlier fourth quarter touchdown, which they converted to tie the game at 28.

“It was emotional, back and forth,” SLAM coach Mike Cofer said. “(Virgin Valley) is a proud program, they play hard. And we’re developing ours. This is a big win for our kids to take another step forward.”

■ Moapa Valley 8, Boulder City 7 – At Moapa Valley, the top-seeded Pirates scored a late third-quarter touchdown from senior running back Landon Wrzesinski to edge the Eagles in a Class 3A Southern Region semifinal.

Wrzesinski completed a pass on the ensuing 2-point conversion to give the Pirates (11-0) the lead, then intercepted Boulder City (8-3) on first-and-goal at the 3-yard line with 26 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Girls soccer

■ Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 1 — At Bettye Wilson Park, freshman goalie Kenadie Mashore made 12 saves, and the top-seeded and undefeated Dragons’ dream season will continue in the Class 4A state semifinals.

“I’m just so proud that these girls continue to keep the level up no matter what’s in front of them,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said. “We know that no one expected us to be here, but that doesn’t matter once they step on the field.”

Senior Laney Paley and freshman Sienna Turco each recorded a goal and an assist for the Dragons (16-0).

Doral Academy will face Silverado in the state semifinals next Friday at Cimarron-Memorial. Silverado advanced to the semifinals after its quarterfinals opponent, No. 4 seed Eldorado, had to vacate its playoff spot and forfeit most of its wins for using ineligible players.

■ Cimarron-Memorial 4, Western 0 – Senior Melinda Bravo had two goals and an assist to lead the No. 2 Spartans past 10th-seeded Western. Senior goalie Sarah Portillo recorded five saves in a shutout for Cimarron-Memorial, which led 3-0 after the first half.

The Spartans will face No. 6 Legacy — a 1-0 winner over No. 3 Bonanza — in the other state semifinal. Freshman Brylee Patterson scored the lone goal for the Longhorns in their quarterfinal win.

