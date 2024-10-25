Roundup: No. 1 Gorman rolls; Desert Oasis stuns Durango

Check out the details of Thursday’s high school football action, including wins for Bishop Gorman, Desert Oasis, Coronado, Faith Lutheran and Green Valley.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) throws the ball during the high school football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maika Eugenio completed six of seven passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns as Bishop Gorman (8-1, 5-0 5A Division I), No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, took control early and cruised to a 61-0 home win over Desert Pines (2-8, 1-5) on Thursday.

Gorman compiled 490 offensive yards and nine TDs.

The Gaels play at Coronado at 6 p.m. Nov. 1, and Desert Pines awaits playoff seeding.

— Desert Oasis 35, Durango 6: At Durango, Vincent Hales threw four touchdown passes as the Diamondbacks stunned the 10th-ranked Trailblazers.

Chris Villasenor added three TDs for Desert Oasis, and Gavin Winterrowd led the defense with seven tackles.

The Diamondbacks (6-3, 3-2 5A Division III) claimed the No. 3 postseason seed with the victory, and will host No. 6 seed Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. The Trailblazers (6-4, 3-2) go in as a No. 4 seed, and they will host fifth-seeded Clark at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Coronado 29, Foothill 15: At Foothill, Aiden Krause and Derek Hurley scored fourth-quarter rushing TDs to help the fourth-ranked Cougars (6-3, 4-1 5A Division I) pull away for a win over the Falcons (5-4, 1-4).

Coronado hosts Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Nov. 1, and Foothill hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Faith Lutheran 55, Palo Verde 15: At Faith Lutheran, Alex Rogers passed for three TDs and ran for another to lead the third-ranked Crusaders (9-0, 6-0 5A Division II) past the Panthers (3-7, 2-4).

Cale Breslin rushed for two fourth-quarter scores to seal the win for Faith Lutheran.

The Crusaders have a bye next week, and Palo Verde (No. 5 seed) opens the postseason at Green Valley (No. 4) at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Green Valley 35, Silverado 14: At Green Valley, Esteban Martinez had two TDs, and Trey Glasper scored on an interception return as the eighth-ranked Gators (6-3, 4-2 5A Division II) rolled to a victory over the Skyhawks (0-9, 0-5).

Green Valley (No. 4 seed) hosts Palo Verde (No. 5) in the Division II Southern League playoffs at 6 p.m. Nov. 1, and No. 7 Silverado plays at No. 2 Legacy at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Shadow Ridge 42, Sierra Vista 0: At Shadow Ridge, Tyrell Craven rushed for two TDs, and quarterback Gage Crnkovic ran for a 97-yard TD to help the seventh-ranked Mustangs (7-3, 4-2 5A Division II) defeat the Lions (2-7, 1-5).

The teams meet again next week to open the playoffs, as Shadow Ridge (No. 3 seed) hosts No. 6 Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Clark 42, Sunrise Mountain 6: At Clark, De’shaun Tolever had a 50-yard TD reception and also returned an interception for a score in the Chargers’ victory over the Miners (0-9, 0-5 5A Division III).

Brandon Truley logged eight tackles and two interceptions for Clark (4-5, 1-4).

Clark (No. 5 seed) opens the playoffs at No. 4 Durango at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. No. 6 Sunrise Mountain plays at No. 3 Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Western 42, Rancho 7: At Western, Romero Lujan rushed for 212 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors (2-7, 2-4 4A Desert) to a victory over the Rams (0-10, 0-5).

Western (No. 4 seed) hosts No. 5 Bonanza in a first-round playoff game at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. No. 7 Rancho plays at No. 2 Losee at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Chaparral 14, Spring Valley 7: At Chaparral, Marcell Bell scored a second-quarter rushing TD to spark the Cowboys (5-4, 4-2 4A Mountain), who overcame an early deficit to rally past the Grizzlies (7-2, 5-1).

Lucky Laolagi logged 10 tackles for Chaparral.

Chaparral (No. 3 seed) will host a first-round playoff game against No. 6 Del Sol at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Spring Valley has a bye.

— Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6: At Cimarron-Memorial, Tyree Rogers had six tackles and scored on an interception return as the Spartans (5-4, 4-2 4A Desert) won a defensive battle against the Desert Shields (4-5, 2-4).

The teams meet again next week to open the playoffs, as Cimarron-Memorial (No. 3 seed) hosts No. 6 Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

— Moapa Valley 27, Virgin Valley 7: At Mesquite, the Pirates (9-1, 5-1 3A Southern) took control early on the way to an upset of the Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2).

Both teams await playoff seeding.

— Pahrump Valley 55, Boulder City 20: At Pahrump, Kayne Horibe completed 11 of 15 passes for 325 yards and five TDs to lead the Trojans (5-4, 3-3 3A Southern) past the Eagles (2-8, 0-6).

Horibe scored another TD on the ground for Pahrump.

Both teams await playoff seeding.

