Roundup: Pahrump Valley takes 3A region title; 4A teams roll

The Pahrump Valley baseball team romped to the Class 3A Southern Region title Friday, while Class 4A baseball and softball teams easily won elimination games.

Pahrump Valley’s Scott Hirschi took the mound Friday thinking he’d probably have to pitch a gem to give his team a chance to win the Class 3A Southern Region championship.

The senior did his part, though there ended up being plenty of room for error.

The Trojans (25-7), the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, wound up rolling past visiting Virgin Valley (24-11), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, 11-0 in five innings for the title.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament, which begin Thursday at Virgin Valley.

Hirschi went the distance, allowing just four hits while striking out seven. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Teammates Kyle McDaniel (2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and Dustin Lopez (2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs) also played key roles in the win.

Kurt Felix went 2-for-2 to lead the Bulldogs.

Class 4A

— No. 6M Legacy 14, No. 5D Desert Pines 0: The Longhorns (9-16) cruised past the Jaguars (5-13) in an elimination game. Legacy will play at Silverado at 11 a.m. Saturday.

— No. 4M Silverado 15, No. 3D Doral Academy 0: The Skyhawks (11-17) rolled to a win over the Dragons (9-14) in an elimination game.

— No. 3M Tech 12, No. 4D Del Sol 1: Tavino Perez and Luke Hughes had two hits and two RBIs apiece as the Roadrunners (19-14) scored 10 runs in the first two innings in an elimination game against the Dragons (6-15). Tech will host Durango at 11 a.m. Saturday.

— No. 5M Durango 12, No. 6D Chaparral 0: The Trailblazers (11-18) defeated the Cowboys (3-16) in an elimination game.

Class 2A

— No. 2 Needles 16, No. 1 The Meadows 7: Talon Paget went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to help Needles (23-9) beat The Meadows to earn a berth in the Southern League championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Meadows.

— No. 3 Lake Mead 9, No. 1 The Meadows 5: The Eagles rallied from an early two-run deficit to eliminate the top-seeded Mustangs and advance to Saturday’s championship game. Chase Doran went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Lake Mead.

— No. 3 Lake Mead 4, No. 4 White Pine 2: Trevor Lapres had a triple and an RBI, and the Eagles rode a three-run fourth inning to beat the Bobcats in an elimination game earlier Friday.

Class 1A

— No. 1C Indian Springs 10, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 2: The Thunderbirds rolled past the Panthers to advance to the Southern Region championship game. Pahranagat Valley defeated Liberty Baptist 14-5 later Friday to earn another shot at Indian Springs.

— No. 2S Liberty Baptist 10, No. 2C Round Mountain 6: Noah McConnell went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Liberty Baptist (9-7) scored five runs in the first inning and never trailed in a victory in an elimination game earlier Friday.

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

— No. 3D Spring Valley 11, No. 4M Las Vegas 1: Raelynn Villanueva went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Aubreyana Sanchez threw a five-inning one-hitter for the Grizzlies (18-8), who used a six-run fifth inning to seal their victory over the Wildcats (10-13) in an elimination game. Spring Valley will host Doral Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday.

— No. 5D Doral Academy 12, No. 6M Legacy 1: Jenna Becker, Adison Watters and Gabriella Rodriguez each had two hits and two RBIs for the Dragons (13-8), who jumped ahead with an eight-run first inning and cruised to victory over the Longhorns (8-17) in an elimination game.

— No. 3M Durango 12, No. 5M Bonanza 2: Juliana Martinez went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to help the Trailblazers (13-8) beat the Bengals (8-15) in an elimination game. Durango will host Chaparral at 11 a.m. Saturday.

— No. 4D Chaparral 13, No. 6D Mojave 0: Taimane Laolagi went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Cowboys (11-11) routed the Rattlers (7-14) in an elimination game.

Class 3A

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 1M Boulder City 0: The Bulldogs (36-0) left no doubt, routing the Eagles (18-13) in the Southern Region championship game.

Class 2A

— No. 1 Needles 15, No. 2 White Pine 0: Elora Dorame had a home run and two RBIs to help the Mustangs (28-4) shut out the Bobcats (16-10) and advance to the Southern League championship game. Jaelyn Garcia struck out eight while tossing a one-hitter for Needles. White Pine beat Lincoln County 7-4 in an elimination game later Friday to earn another shot at Needles in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Meadows.

Class 1A

— No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 9, No. 3 Tonopah 7: Myla Walch went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as the Panthers (19-5) beat the Muckers (17-5) to advance to the Southern League championship game. Tonopah beat Round Mountain 3-1 in an elimination game later Friday to earn another shot at Pahranagat Valley in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pahranagat Valley.