Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines, will face Liberty next
Bishop Gorman dominated the second half to earn a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines in a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal Friday.
Bishop Gorman rolled to a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines on Friday to advance to the Class 5A Southern Region football final.
The Gaels (11-1) will face Liberty (8-3) for the regional title next week. Desert Pines finishes 8-3.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
