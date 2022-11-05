52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Bishop Gorman

Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines, will face Liberty next

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 8:39 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first h ...
Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines’ Trey Jackson (22) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Zac ...
Desert Pines’ Trey Jackson (22) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes (6) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes (6) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Desert Pines’ Billy Ross (9) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the fi ...
Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines’ RJ Tiggs (27) tackles Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) during th ...
Desert Pines’ RJ Tiggs (27) tackles Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines’ Labarrio Mays (8) tackles Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) dur ...
Desert Pines’ Labarrio Mays (8) tackles Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first hal ...
Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball under pressure from Desert Pines dur ...
Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball under pressure from Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) gets stopped by Desert Pines’ Lono Solomonn ( ...
Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) gets stopped by Desert Pines’ Lono Solomonn (32) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) makes the catch against Desert Pines during the fir ...
Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) makes the catch against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines’s RJ Tiggs (27) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Elija ...
Desert Pines’s RJ Tiggs (27) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines Adrian Carnero (84) kicks a field goal during the first half of the Class 5A playo ...
Desert Pines Adrian Carnero (84) kicks a field goal during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Kodi Decambra (24) brings down Desert Pines’ Malik Jones (34) dur ...
Bishop Gorman’s Kodi Decambra (24) brings down Desert Pines’ Malik Jones (34) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines Izley Manutai (13) makes the catch under pressure from Bishop Gorman Kayleb Ervin ...
Desert Pines Izley Manutai (13) makes the catch under pressure from Bishop Gorman Kayleb Ervin (20) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines Greg Burrell (5) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff footb ...
Desert Pines Greg Burrell (5) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Pines’ AJ Stowers (12) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playof ...
Desert Pines’ AJ Stowers (12) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the ...
Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game against Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first h ...
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman Micah Alejado (12) throws a touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch, not pictured, aga ...
Bishop Gorman Micah Alejado (12) throws a touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch, not pictured, against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman rolled to a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines on Friday to advance to the Class 5A Southern Region football final.

The Gaels (11-1) will face Liberty (8-3) for the regional title next week. Desert Pines finishes 8-3.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Arbor View, Desert Pines ready to challenge Liberty, Gorman
Arbor View, Desert Pines ready to challenge Liberty, Gorman
2
Roundup: Pair of 5A soccer upsets; Arbor View volleyball rolls — PHOTOS
Roundup: Pair of 5A soccer upsets; Arbor View volleyball rolls — PHOTOS
3
Nevada Preps: Top 5 football playoff games of Week 12
Nevada Preps: Top 5 football playoff games of Week 12
4
Football has a Polynesian flavor at Liberty High
Football has a Polynesian flavor at Liberty High
5
Roundup: Gorman wins volleyball epic; 5A soccer final set — PHOTOS
Roundup: Gorman wins volleyball epic; 5A soccer final set — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST