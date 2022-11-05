Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines, will face Liberty next

Bishop Gorman dominated the second half to earn a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines in a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal Friday.

Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ Trey Jackson (22) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes (6) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Desert Pines’ Billy Ross (9) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ RJ Tiggs (27) tackles Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ Labarrio Mays (8) tackles Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball under pressure from Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) gets stopped by Desert Pines’ Lono Solomonn (32) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) makes the catch against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’s RJ Tiggs (27) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines Adrian Carnero (84) kicks a field goal during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Kodi Decambra (24) brings down Desert Pines’ Malik Jones (34) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines Izley Manutai (13) makes the catch under pressure from Bishop Gorman Kayleb Ervin (20) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines Greg Burrell (5) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ AJ Stowers (12) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game against Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman Micah Alejado (12) throws a touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch, not pictured, against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman rolled to a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines on Friday to advance to the Class 5A Southern Region football final.

The Gaels (11-1) will face Liberty (8-3) for the regional title next week. Desert Pines finishes 8-3.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.