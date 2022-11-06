Penalty kick lifts Bishop Gorman boys to 5A region soccer title

The Bishop Gorman boys soccer team claimed the Class 5A Southern Region title with a 1-0 win over Eldorado on Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

When Bishop Gorman coach Kyle McKenna had to pick a player to take a penalty kick, there was only one player who came to mind.

McKenna tabbed senior forward and Gaels captain Nicholas Lazarski to take the penalty shot after Eldorado was called for a yellow card on a penalty in the goal area.

Lazarski converted for the game’s lone goal, and Gorman defeated Eldorado 1-0 in the Class 5A Southern Region final Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

“With Nick, our big-time players will step up in the big games,” McKenna said. “He’s always nice and composed when it comes to big games. I’ll always rely on him in the penalty kicks.”

The Gaels will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s state tournament and will face Sparks in the first state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Coronado. Eldorado will play Northern champion Hug in the other semifinal at 4 p.m.

Regardless of Saturday’s result, the Gaels had already qualified for the state tournament, but McKenna said entering the tournament off a win will benefit the Gaels.

“It’s huge to be the one seed,” McKenna said. “Coming back after losing to try and win a state semifinal is very tough. But taking that win and going in, it’s a huge momentum booster for the guys.”

Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 1 – At Bettye Wilson Park, senior Anwar Torres scored two goals and registered an assist for the Gators. Green Valley will play Western — which edged out Sunrise Mountain on penalty kicks — in a 4A state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Cimarron-Memorial.

Desert Oasis 1, Arbor View 0 – At Bettye Wilson Park, senior forward Marco Lizarraga scored the game-winner in overtime for the Diamondbacks. Desert Oasis will face Faith Lutheran – a 3-1 winner over Shadow Ridge — in the other 4A state semifinal at 4 p.m. at Cimarron-Memorial.

Equipo Academy 4, SLAM Academy 3 – At Bettye Wilson Park, senior forward Valentin Ruiz scored the game-winning goal in the 3A Southern Region final.

Senior forward Henry Rodriguez scored two goals and registered an assist for Equipo, which will play McQueen in the 3A state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Dayton. SLAM will play Northern champion Bishop Manogue in the other semifinal at 4 p.m.

