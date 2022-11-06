Shadow Ridge, Gorman, Desert Oasis claim cross country titles

The Shadow Ridge boys won the Class 5A state cross country meet at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday. The Bishop Gorman boys and Desert Oasis girls won in 4A.

(Getty Images)

Shadow Ridge won the Class 5A state boys cross country meet Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.

The Mustangs finished with a team time of 1:25:45 and a score of 107 points, one point ahead of second-place Reno (108).

Faith Lutheran was the only other Southern Nevada school in the top five, coming home in third (113). Faith Lutheran sophomore Logan Scott won the individual championship with a time of 16:07.9.

Carson High won the 5A girls cross country meet with a team time of 1:40:31 and a score of 62. Coronado was the highest-finishing Southern Nevada school, coming in fourth (128). Eleanor Raker of Galena won the individual championship with a time of 18:26.7.

In 4A boys, Bishop Gorman won the team championship with a team time of 1:30.14 and a score of 33. Basic finished in second place with 74 points.

Gorman sophomore Jordan Kreisberger won the boys individual championship with a time of 16:43.5.

In 4A girls, Desert Oasis won the team championship with a team time of 1:53:03 and a score of 33. Clark finished in second place with a time of 1:55:57 and a score of 50.

Desert Oasis senior Noemie Guechida won the individual championship with a time of 21:01.3.

In 3A girls, Sky Pointe won the team championship with a team time of 1:45:43 and a score of 51. Virgin Valley junior Jenna Walters won the individual title with a time of 19:58.3.

Spring Creek won the 3A boys team championship with a team time of 1:25:00 and a score of 35. Sky Pointe finished in second with 81.

Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas won the individual championship with a time of 16:21.6.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.