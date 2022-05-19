90°F
Softball

Bishop Gorman advances to Class 4A state softball title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 8:39 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2022 - 8:42 pm
Bishop Gorman’s Chloe Makinney (1) beats the throw to second base in front of Legacy&#x2 ...
Bishop Gorman’s Chloe Makinney (1) beats the throw to second base in front of Legacy’s Brytnee Caldwell (4) during a Class 4A state softball tournament game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Brooke Ventrelle (23) takes a swing during a Class 4A state softball tou ...
Bishop Gorman’s Brooke Ventrelle (23) takes a swing during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Kayla Acres (16) drives a pitch during a Class 4A state softball tournam ...
Bishop Gorman’s Kayla Acres (16) drives a pitch during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) celebrates a big defensive play with teammates during a ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) celebrates a big defensive play with teammates during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Legacy’s Jimena Barraza-Caro (7) gets fired up after hitting a triple during a Class 4A ...
Legacy’s Jimena Barraza-Caro (7) gets fired up after hitting a triple during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) celebrates a big offensive play during a Class 4A state ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) celebrates a big offensive play during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Kayla Acres (16) slides into third base during a Class 4A state softball ...
Bishop Gorman’s Kayla Acres (16) slides into third base during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Rylie Pindel (11) pitches during a Class 4A state softball tournament ga ...
Bishop Gorman’s Rylie Pindel (11) pitches during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Legacy’s Kristin Raudez (6) steps on home plate beating Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fr ...
Legacy’s Kristin Raudez (6) steps on home plate beating Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) during a Class 4A state softball tournament game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Isabella Anaya (33) celebrates a big offensive play during a Class 4A st ...
Bishop Gorman’s Isabella Anaya (33) celebrates a big offensive play during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) leaps to try and catch a high throw as Legacy’s ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) leaps to try and catch a high throw as Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) slides back into first safely during a Class 4A state softball tournament game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Rylie Pindel (11) pitches during a Class 4A state softball tournament ga ...
Bishop Gorman’s Rylie Pindel (11) pitches during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) shares a laugh with Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) during a Cla ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) shares a laugh with Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) during a Class 4A state softball tournament game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) celebrates a big offensive play during a Class 4A state ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) celebrates a big offensive play during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s bench cheers on the Gaels during a Class 4A state softball tournament ga ...
Bishop Gorman’s bench cheers on the Gaels during a Class 4A state softball tournament game against Legacy on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca (7) shares a laugh with Legacy’s Kristin Raudez (6) during a ...
Bishop Gorman’s Sarah Fonseca (7) shares a laugh with Legacy’s Kristin Raudez (6) during a Class 4A state softball tournament game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the College of Southern Nevada, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman left the bases loaded in the second inning, squandering an opportunity to score first.

But the Gaels would not miss their other chances en route to an 8-0 victory over Legacy on Wednesday in the Class 4A state softball tournament at College of Southern Nevada.

Brooke Ventrelle’s RBI triple in the third started a three-run inning as the Gaels advanced to Saturday’s championship round at Bishop Gorman.

“We got to take advantage at this stage of the game, especially against a solid team that has a solid defense,” Gaels coach Kevin Smith said.

Gorman starter Rylie Pindel was just as dominant as the offense, throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

“The defense really stepped up behind her, but Rylie kept us in the game good enough to where we got some clutch hits and scored some runs,” Smith said.

Kayla Acres went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs with a double in the fifth. Eight batters had hits for the Gaels, with six players driving in runs.

Madison Ruiz provided most of Legacy’s offense, going 3-for-3 with three singles. The Longhorns didn’t have a runner reach third base.

The Gaels will have to wait to find out their opponent Saturday. Pindel knows with the state championship on the line that Gorman can’t lose its focus.

“We had some close games this season because we got too comfortable,” she said. “So I’m hoping we’ll come in how we did with this game.”

No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4D Chaparral 1 (5) — At CSN, Destiny Capers was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Skyhawks scored seven runs in the second inning.

Macy Magdaleno threw a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts for Silverado.

Silverado will meet Cimarron-Memorial in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Gorman. The winner will face Legacy at 4:45 for the right to play Gorman for the state championship.

No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 2D Spring Valley 5 (6) — At CSN, Destinee Lopez was 5-for-5 with five RBIs, and Julianne Schertzer was 4-for-5 and drove in two for Cimarron.

Cimarron scored six runs in the second and eight in the fourth.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

