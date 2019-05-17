Class 4A: Shadow Ridge stays loose, advances to winners’ final

Winning pitcher Alyssa Stanley went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and three RBIs to help the Mustangs move into the winners bracket final against Coronado at 3 p.m. Friday.

Shadow Ridge players celebrate a home run by Caitlin Covington, not pictured, during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament against McQueen at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge players celebrate a home run by Caitlin Covington, not pictured, during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament against McQueen at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Alyssa Stanley (22) pitches to McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Alyssa Stanley (22) rounds the bases on her home run hit against McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

McQueen’s Rylie Miller (9) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge’s Alexis Toia (23) during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Jasmine Payne (2) heads to home plate to score a run against McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge players celebrate a run by Alyssa Stanley, not pictured, during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament against McQueen at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Caitlin Covington (3) heads to home plate on her home run against McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

McQueen’s Kiera Escalante (12) catches a fly ball from Shadow Ridge’s Shea Clements, not pictured, during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

McQueen’s Makayla Webber (11) celebrates her run with teammates while playing against Shadow Ridge in the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Angelina Esqueda (6) catches a fly ball from McQueen’s Kiera Escalante (12) during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Jasmine Payne (2) scores a run against McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Jasmine Martin (8) heads to home plate to score a run against McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Alyssa Stanley (22) rounds the bases on her home run hit against McQueen during the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One minute Shadow Ridge softball players are kicking around a hacky sack pregame, the next they’re blasting home runs.

Yet it was that stark contrast of staying loose after warmups, then donning their game faces in time for the first pitch that helped the Mustangs to a 6-5 victory over McQueen on Thursday in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament at Bishop Gorman.

“The seniors are coming out with that authority, but at the same time, we have to keep the younger ones very loose and we gotta keep them calm,” Shadow Ridge coach Julia Meyn said. “They’re in this for the haul, they want to win this. They’re the ones that are taking authority on the field, and that makes them feel better.”

North Carolina-bound senior Alyssa Stanley allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings, and went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

“I just went out there and did what I could for the team,” Stanley said. “I just wanted it for the girls.”

Senior Caitlyn Covington hit a first-inning two-run homer to help the Mustangs (29-2) move into the winners bracket final against Coronado (28-8) at 3 p.m. Friday at Gorman. Coronado defeated Spanish Springs 13-6.

Senior Shea Clements and junior Jasmine Martin each had two hits for Shadow Ridge.

“We’re connected, there’s no drama, we get along,” Stanley said. “We just do everything we need to do to be successful as a team, and we jell really well. It’s been the best season we’ve had.”

The Lancers (26-12) scored four runs in the final three innings, including Brianna Lopez-Cortez’s two-run homer off Martin in the top of the seventh to make it 6-5. But Martin, who is committed to UNLV, struck out Kiera Escalante to end the game.

“This squad seems to be more refined in the sense that they’re tired of coming here and being sent home early, it’s no more than that,” Meyn said. “These seniors didn’t want to see any drama that happened in previous years that tore them apart. They’ve worked really hard at it.”

Makayla Webber went 2-for-3 with two runs for McQueen, and Camarra Clinton was 2-for-3 with a double. Erica McBride homered for the Lancers.

Coronado 13, Spanish Springs 6 — Tori Jones went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as Coronado stunned the Northern Region champions in the other winners’ bracket semifinal.

Madison Stephens was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, and Kaila Angel and Katie Sullivan also homered for Coronado, which scored six runs in the third inning and two in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead.

Ashley Ward allowed just one earned run and struck out six, going the distance in her second game of the day for Coronado.

Kennedy Dudley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Spanish Springs (29-6), which will face Basic (28-10) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

Coronado 1, Centennial 0 — Ward spun a two-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Cougars by the Bulldogs in the first round.

Paige Sinicki singled, stole second and scored on Ward’s single to center in the first inning.

Sinicki was 2-for-3, and Isabel Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with a double for Coronado.

Amanda Sink spun a four-hitter and struck out 12 for Centennial (32-7), which will meet McQueen (26-12) in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

McQueen 6, Basic 0 — Rylie Miller tossed a one-hitter and struck out 17 to lead the Lancers by the Wolves.

Deanna Johnson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for McQueen.

Sanoe Helenihi’s sixth-inning single was the lone hit for Basic.