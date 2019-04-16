98°F
Softball

Mountain Lion/Blazer: Sierra Vista rallies past Gators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2019 - 7:34 pm
 

Winning pitcher Tyerra Kaaialii belted a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday to help host Sierra Vista rally for a 14-10 win over Green Valley in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Lion/Blazer Classic softball tournament.

The Mountain Lions trailed 9-4 before scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kaaialii’s home run to center field gave Sierra Vista an 11-9 lead. Ryan Watkins also homered in the inning and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Mia Buranamontri was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Daelynn Hilton, Kylie Peterson and Aaliyah Medina each added two hits for the Mountain Lions.

Hannah Mearideth was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Cinthia Garcia was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for Green Valley, which also got a home run from Alicia Ortega.

Sierra Vista 15, Marshall (Calif.) 6 — At Sierra Vista, Watkins went 3-for-4 with two triples, a double, two runs and three RBIs to guide the Mountain Lions by the Barristers in pool play.

Taylore Edwards was 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Kaaialii was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Sierra Vista. Jessica Schneider went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for the Mountain Lions.

Desert Oasis 15, Marshall (Calif.) 7 — At Sierra Vista, Ruby Martinez was 5-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs as the Diamondbacks defeated the Barristers in six innings in the quarterfinals.

Meaghan McnInerney was 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Desert Oasis.

Holly Severance was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Paisley Garcia was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Diamondbacks.

Rancho 6, Legacy 3 — At Durango, winning pitcher MacKenzie Perry was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Rams defeated the Longhorns in a quarterfinal.

Angel Ortiz also went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Legacy.

Schurr (Calif.) 10, Silverado 6 — At Sierra Vista, Aniz Roman was 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to help the Spartans hold off the Skyhawks in six innings in the quarterfinals.

Megan Johnson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Alezandria Guariglia was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Silverado.

Silverado 13, Legacy 12 — At Durango, winning pitcher Jocelyn Maly raced home with the winning run on Ava Montoya’s sacrifice bunt with one out in the sixth inning as the Skyhawks rallied by the Longhorns in a six-inning consolation game.

Megan Johnson was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Destiny Capers was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Silverado. Olivia Johnson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Guariglia also homered for the Skyhawks, who trailed 11-2 in the fourth inning.

Kiani Tung was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Destinee Jefferson was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Legacy. Kaleah Alapati was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for the Longhorns.

