Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Breya Hee

Arbor View softball outfielder Breya Hee had six RBIs in the Aggies’ win over Green Valley last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Who has the most prep softball state titles in Nevada?

Arbor View’s Breya Hee, left, prepares to catch for an out over Centennial during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Breya Hee hits against Centennial during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View softball senior outfielder Breya Hee said the team has become more connected in recent weeks.

Winning helps with that.

The Aggies are on a four-game winning streak entering Tuesday and Hee has played a big role in it.

She went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to help Arbor View defeat Green Valley 15-0 on April 24. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I was just trying to focus on bringing whatever I could, doing whatever I can to help the team win the game,” Hee said. “Whatever the weak spots were is where I tried to hit it.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a softball player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Hee: My favorite softball player is Aliyah Andrews. She used to play at Louisiana State. She is an amazing outfielder. She’s spectacular. She flies everywhere. Her slapping is incredible. When I find drills, it’s always from her.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Hee: I’d probably be playing soccer or volleyball. I like soccer because it’s outside. And volleyball, it’s just a sport that I’d have an interest in. I used to play soccer when I was 6-years-old, but then I moved to softball.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Hee: I always put my left sock on first. And I always have to listen to “Hit ‘Em Up” by Tupac (Shakur) before a game. I have a pregame playlist, all the songs that get me hyped and ready. And I always try to eat some sugar so I have a lot of energy before the game.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career thus far?

Hee: Playing in the Colorado Sparklers or any of the tournaments I’ve been in, it’s an amazing experience. Recently, this past Faith Lutheran win we had (on April 17). We were in the top of the seventh inning and we were down by two runs and my hit to center field brought in two runs.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.