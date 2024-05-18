Playoff roundup: Silverado pitcher fans 17 in 4A state semifinal win

The Silverado baseball team won an elimination game Friday to advance to Saturday’s Class 4A state title game. Silverado will play Durango for the title.

Silverado head coach Jacob Fletcher greets a player near the dugout against Green Valley during their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado pitcher Giovanni Guariglia struck out 17 over 6 2/3 innings to lead the Skyhawks (20-13) to a 5-4 win over Bonanza on Friday in a Class 4A state baseball losers’ bracket semifinal at Bishop Gorman.

Silverado, the Sky League’s No. 2 seed, will play Mountain League champion Durango at 9 a.m. Saturday for the 4A state title at Faith Lutheran. The Skyhawks must win twice to claim the title.

Bonanza, the No. 3 seed from the Sky League, defeated Sky League champion Sierra Vista 7-4 in an earlier elimination game to get a crack at Silverado.

Silverado blew open a 1-0 game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs to take 5-1 lead. The Bengals (15-18) showed life too late in the seventh scoring three before leaving a runner stranded on third to end the game.

No. 3S Bonanza 7, No. 1S Sierra Vista 4: At Gorman, Darren McGee earned the win for the Bengals, allowing six hits and no earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in an elimination game. A 3-3 tie was broken in the top of the fifth when Bonanza’s Mike Garcia doubled, scoring two. Tyson Owens hit a solo home run to right field in the sixth inning to pad the lead. The Bengals collected 10 hits, two each from Gonzalez, McGee, Garcia and Klump.

Class 3A

No. 1S Virgin Valley 11, No. 1N Churchill County 0: At Churchill County, Dodger Smith drove in four runs while going 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs (30-1) in a victory over the Greenwave (25-6). The Bulldogs secured the victory by notching seven runs in the top of the seventh inning in the winners’ bracket state semifinals.

Virgin Valley will play The Meadows, which defeated Churchill County 8-3 in an elimination game, at 9 a.m. Saturday at Churchill County for the 3A state title.

No. 2S The Meadows 8, No. 1N Churchill County 3: At Churchill County, the Mustangs (27-11) took control against the Greenwave (25-7) in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on four hits in a losers’ bracket state semifinal. James Nelson earned the win, pitching seven innings while giving up three runs.

No. 2S The Meadows 7, No. 2N Spring Creek 1: At Churchill County, Aiden Otano got the Mustangs’ win over the Spartans (27-7) in an elimination game, striking out six and surrendering no earned runs in six innings. The Mustangs scored in every inning but the third.

Class 2A

No. 1S Needles 10, No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 0: At Durango, the Mustangs (27-8) scored six runs in the fourth inning and defeated the Eagles (21-4) in a winners’ bracket semifinal. Collin Smith got the win, striking out eight in five innings. The Mustangs totaled 11 hits.

Needles will play Lake Mead Academy for the 2A state title at 9 a.m. Saturday at Durango. Lake Mead Academy must win twice to claim the title.

No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 12, No. 1N West Wendover 5: At Durango, Cameron Lapres’ hitting lifted the Eagles over the Wolverines (25-8) in a losers’ bracket state semifinal. Lapres went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. The Eagles scored five runs on two hits in the seventh inning.

Class 1A

No. 1S Indian Springs 8, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 1: At Fernley, the Thunderbirds (20-2) cruised past the Panthers (20-10) in a losers’ bracket state semifinal.

Indian Springs will play Smith Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday for the state title at Fernley. It will have to win twice to claim the title.

Adam Groeblinghoff pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits while striking out seven. He also went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.

Softball

Class 4A

No. 1S Basic 8, No. 1M Desert Oasis 1: At Bishop Gorman, Melaine Hughes earned the win for the Wolves (23-7), striking out seven in a complete game victory over the Diamondbacks (15-10) in a losers’ bracket state semifinal. The Wolves tallied 14 hits, and Braeyln Yakubik, Gabrielle Clayton and Taimane Lavea each drove in two runs.

Basic won an earlier elimination game over Rancho to get a shot at Desert Oasis. It will play Sierra Vista at 9 a.m. Saturday for the state title at Faith Lutheran. The Wolves must win twice to claim the title.

No. 1S Basic 16, No. 1D Rancho 0: At Bishop Gorman, Halley Redd drove in four runs on three hits as the Wolves routed Rams (16-15) in an elimination game. Redd had four RBIs, homering in the third, tripling in the second and doubling in the fifth. Hughes got the win, going four innings with four strikeouts.

Class 3A

No. 2N Fernley 9, No. 1S Boulder City 2: At Churchill County, the Vaqueros (24-14) eliminated the Eagles (24-8) in a losers’ bracket state semifinal. Boulder City defeated Pahrump Valley 18-3 in another elimination game to get a crack at Fernley, which faces Churchill County for the state title Saturday.

No. 1S Boulder City 18, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 3: At Churchill County, Baylee Cook hit two home runs and drove in five as the Eagles stormed past the Trojans (19-9) in an elimination game. Alexis Farrar went 3-for-4 and stole four bases for the Eagles.

Class 2A

No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2S White Pine 0: At Durango, the Mustangs (27-4) scored eight runs in the fourth inning against the Ladycats (18-12-1) in a winners’ bracket semifinal to advance to Saturday’s state title game. Needles will face White Pine, which won an elimination game 10-6 over Pershing County, for the 2A title at 9 a.m.

Jaelyn Garcia hit a three-run homer in the first inning for Needles. He also earned the win, striking out five while giving up one hit in four innings.

No. 2S White Pine 10, No. 1N Pershing County 6 : At Durango, Gianna Sedlacek went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the third inning to lift the Bobcats (19-12-1) past the Mustangs (26-2) in an elimination game. Sedlacek also earned the win, striking out six in seven innings.

Class 1A

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 11 No. 2N Carlin 7: At Fernley, Hadee Walch got the win for the Panthers (25-7) in a losers’ bracket state semifinal over the Railroaders.

Pahranagat Valley will play Coleville at 10 a.m. Saturday for the 1A state title. Pahranagat Valley lost to Coleville in a winners’ bracket semifinal to be forced into the elimination game.

