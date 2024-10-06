Roundup: Gorman hands Foothill its 1st loss of season
Check out the details of Saturday’s high school football action, including wins for Bishop Gorman, Durango, Green Valley and Palo Verde.
Foothill was undefeated heading into Saturday’s game at Bishop Gorman. That didn’t seem to bother the top-ranked Gaels a bit.
Maika Eugenio completed 10 of 14 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and Gorman (5-1, 2-0 Class 5A Division I), No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s rankings, made a convincing statement with a 50-0 win over No. 5 Foothill (5-1, 1-1).
The Gaels wasted no time in establishing their dominance, jumping to a 36-0 first-quarter lead.
Jonathan Coar rushed five times for 107 yards and a TD to help Gorman, which plays at No. 2 Arbor View at 6 p.m. Thursday. Foothill plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Centennial 28, Clark 13: At Clark, the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-1 5A Division III) stormed to a 20-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a victory over the Chargers (3-4, 0-3).
Centennial hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Clark has a bye.
— Losee 20, Cheyenne 0: At Losee, Kieran Daniel rushed for 68 yards and a TD as the Lions (7-1, 4-0 4A Desert) scored all their points in the third quarter for a homecoming victory over the Desert Shields (3-3, 1-2).
Anthony Manuel added 47 rushing yards and a TD for Losee, which plays at Rancho at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cheyenne plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Mojave 59, Bonanza 0: At Mojave, Jarius Vaimaona scored on a 20-yard fumble recovery, and the Rattlers (6-1, 3-0 4A Desert) recorded their fifth shutout of the season to defeat the Bengals (2-5, 1-3).
Mojave hosts Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Bonanza plays at Western at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Durango 23, Sunrise Mountain 20 (OT): At Sunrise Mountain, Heriberto Velez-Mercado forced overtime with a late field goal and then kicked the game-winner to lift the No. 8 Trailblazers (6-2, 3-0 5A Division III) to a win over the Miners (0-7, 0-3).
Reilley Stringer had two interceptions to lead the defense for Durango, which has a bye next week. Sunrise Mountain hosts Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Canyon Springs 41, Del Sol 14: At Del Sol, DeAndra Cobb had a TD reception and also ran for a score to help the Pioneers (3-4, 2-1 4A Mountain) defeat the Dragons (3-4, 1-3).
Amere Swan and Christopher Rodriguez also had TD catches for Canyon Springs, which hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Thursday. Del Sol hosts Cadence at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Virgin Valley 48, Boulder City 7: At Boulder City, Drew Dixon rushed for 140 yards and four TDs for the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0 3A South) in a win over the Eagles (2-5, 0-3).
Koby Perry passed for 240 yards and three TDs to direct the Virgin Valley offense. Teammate Decker Lee carried for 110 yards and a TD and added 11 tackles on defense.
The Bulldogs host SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Boulder City plays at Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Thursday.
— Pahrump Valley 46, Democracy Prep 8: At Pahrump, Ethen Hutchinson had 67 reception yards and a TD as the Trojans (3-3, 2-2 3A South) racked up 394 offensive yards to cruise past the Blue Knights (3-4, 0-3).
Pahrump hosts Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Democracy Prep hosts Boulder City at 7 p.m. Thursday.
— Legacy 43, Shadow Ridge 14: At Legacy, Zaione Henderson scored three rushing TDs and Aidan Crawford threw two TD passes to lead the Longhorns (5-3, 3-1 5A Division II) to a win over the No. 9 Mustangs (4-3, 1-2).
Dominic Oliver had two interceptions and a TD reception to help Legacy, which plays at Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday. Shadow Ridge plays at Green Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Green Valley 42, Sierra Vista 20: At Sierra Vista, Trey Glasper had two receptions on offense and six tackles on defense to help the No. 6 Gators (5-1, 3-0 5A Division II) defeat the Mountain Lions (2-5, 1-3).
Green Valley hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Sierra VIsta plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Palo Verde 35, Silverado 22: At Silverado, Bryant Johnson carried for 211 yards and three TDs in the Panthers’ victory over the Skyhawks.
Beau Gardineer scored on a 30-yard interception return to help Palo Verde (2-5, 1-2 5A Division II), which hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Silverado (0-7, 0-4) has a bye.
— Cimarron-Memorial 56, Rancho 14: At Rancho, Travis Ervin returned an interception for a TD, forced a fumble and had three tackles to lead the Spartans in a win over the Rams.
Cimarron (4-3, 3-1 4A Desert) has a bye next week, and Rancho (0-7, 0-3) hosts Losee at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Chaparral 9, Valley 0: At Chaparral, Isaiah Kayee logged a sack and a safety as a strong defensive effort led the Cowboys (4-2, 3-0 4A Mountain) to their fourth consecutive victory.
Ke’andre Lee had two interceptions to help Chaparral, which plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Thursday. Valley (0-8, 0-4) hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Spring Valley 25, Eldorado 20: At Spring Valley, the Grizzlies (6-1, 4-0 4A Mountain) jumped to a 19-7 halftime lead and held on to beat the Firehawks (0-6, 0-3).
Spring Valley has a bye next week, and Eldorado plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Cactus Shadows (Ariz.) 48, Las Vegas 34: At Scottsdale, Ariz., the Falcons (5-1) broke open a close game in the third quarter on the way to a victory over the Wildcats (5-2).
Las Vegas plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.