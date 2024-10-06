Saturday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Saturday’s high school football, tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Midseason report: How are high school football races shaping up?

Coronado defensive back JJ Buchanan (6) brushes off a tackle attempt after an interception by Basic running back Jacori Turner (1) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of their NIAA football game at Basic High School on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— JJ Buchanan, Coronado: The senior had three receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns and also scored on a 39-yard interception return to lead the Cougars to a 49-10 win over Basic.

— DeAndra Cobb, Canyon Springs: The senior had a TD reception and also ran for a score to help the Pioneers defeat Del Sol 41-14.

— Drew Dixon, Virgin Valley: The sophomore rushed for 140 yards and four TDs in the Bulldogs’ 48-7 win over Boulder City.

— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore completed 18 of 22 passes for 321 yards and three TDs as the Aggies rolled to a 42-21 victory over Desert Pines.

— Heriberto Velez-Mercado, Durango: The senior forced overtime with a late field goal and later kicked the game-winner to lift the Trailblazers to a 23-20 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Scores

REGULAR SEASON

Football

Arbor View 42, Desert Pines 21

Canyon Springs 41, Del Sol 14

Centennial 28, Clark 13

Coronado 49, Basic 10

Durango 23, Sunrise Mountain 20 (OT)

Losee 20, Cheyenne 0

Mojave 59, Bonanza 0

Pahrump Valley 46, Democracy Prep 8

Virgin Valley 48, Boulder City 7

Boys soccer

Las Vegas 2, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 2, Thousand Oaks (Calif.) 0

Liberty (Calif.) 2, Bishop Gorman 1

Torrey Pines (Calif.) 2, Bishop Gorman 1

PLAYOFFS

Boys tennis

4A Southern Region tournament

Durango 10, Valley 7

Silverado 12, Sierra Vista 3

Girls tennis

5A state tournament

Coronado 10, Shadow Ridge 2

4A Southern Region tournament

Sierra Vista 18, Valley 0

Tech 13, Durango 5

3A Southern League tournament

Boulder City 15, Mater East 3

Pahrump Valley 14, Sloan Canyon 4

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal