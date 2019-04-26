Roundup: Meaghan McInerney guides Diamondbacks past Gators
Meaghan McInerney was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs on Thursday to power Desert Oasis’ softball team to a 10-5 win at Green Valley.
Holly Severance was 3-for-5 with a double, and Makayla Rickard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Diamondbacks.
Alicia Ortega was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Angelina Ortega was 3-for-3 for Green Valley. Hannah Mearideth was 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for the Gators.
Coronado 11, Bishop Gorman 9 — At Coronado, winning pitcher Ashley Ward doubled and drove in three runs as the Cougars used a six-run fourth inning to down the Gaels.
Madison Stephens went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Cougars.
Hayley Coreas went 2-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Katelyn Hunter went 2-3 with a double and three RBIs for Gorman.
Liberty 20, Silverado 10 — At Silverado, Kiana Young was 4-for-5 with four RBIs to help the Patriots outslug the Skyhawks.
Heather Scott was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and McKenzie Hamilton was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Liberty. Fia Tofi was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Jenna Thomason was 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Patriots.
Jessica Boothe was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Ava Montoya was 3-for-4 for Silverado.
Basic 17, Spring Valley 6 — At Basic, Sanoe Helenihi was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to power the Wolves by the Grizzlies in five innings.
Mikayla Berg was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs, and Jordyn Ebert was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs for Basic.
Daniela Mejia was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Spring Valley.
Foothill 10, Tech 0 — At Tech, Allie Fox allowed two hits and struck out five as the Falcons shut out the Roadrunners in six innings.
Tilynne Hoffman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Jaden Delchambre went 2-4 with a double for Foothill.
Sierra Vista 15, Clark 0 — At Sierra Vista, Serena Lopez was 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBIs to help the Mountain Lions rout the Chargers in three innings.
Daelynn Hilton was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Sierra Vista.
Tyerra Kaaialii tossed a one-hitter and struck out five for the Mountain Lions.
Moapa Valley 16, Virgin Valley 5 — At Overton, Kaitlyn Anderson was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Pirates top the Bulldogs in five innings.
Winning pitcher Emilie Barraza was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Makenzie Staheli went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Moapa Valley.
Palo Verde 18, Cimarron-Memorial 7 — At Palo Verde, winning pitcher Jadyn Navarro went 2-for-3 with five RBIs as the Panthers topped the Spartans in six innings.
Alyssa Lybbert was 2-for-4 with five RBIs, and Alyssa Maillaro was 3-for-4 with a double and five runs for Palo Verde. Camden Zahn was 4-for-5 with four runs and an RBI for the Panthers.
Mya’Liah Bethea was 3-for-3 with a solo home run, and Angie Chin went 3-for-3 for Cimarron.
Boulder City 20, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Sunrise Mountain, Ellie Ramsey went 3-for-3 with a double, a three-run homer and four RBIs as the Eagles downed the Miners in five innings.
Ryann Reese was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Paeton Carver was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Boulder City.