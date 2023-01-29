Southern Nevada basketball rankings: New No. 1 for boys
There’s a new No. 1 in the Class 5A Southern Nevada boys basketball rankings, with Bishop Gorman falling from the top spot. The Centennial girls still rule.
Records through Sunday
Boys
Class 5A
1. Durango (12-5)
2. Liberty (13-8)
3. Bishop Gorman (16-6)
4. Coronado (13-8)
5. Desert Pines (14-3)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (15-5)
2. Las Vegas (13-8)
3. Spring Valley (11-9)
4. Legacy (11-7)
5. Silverado (10-7)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (22-1)
2. Somerset-Losse (13-3)
3. Virgin Valley (13-8)
4. Moapa Valley (12-9)
5. Boulder City (11-10)
Girls
Class 5A
1. Centennial (15-1)
2. Liberty (13-9)
3. Faith Lutheran (16-5)
4. Spring Valley (15-5)
5. Coronado (13-7)
Class 4A
1. Desert Pines (19-3)
2. Cimarron-Memorial (14-4)
3. Palo Verde (11-6)
4. Las Vegas (12-7)
5. Clark (12-8)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (17-4)
2. Moapa Valley (16-6)
3. Virgin Valley (18-5)
4. SLAM Academy (9-5)
5. Tech (10-11)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Boys
Monday
Mojave at Green Valley
Coronado at Desert Pines
Silverado at Las Vegas
Legacy at Desert Oasis
SLAM at Boulder City
Somerset-Losse at Moapa Valley
Tuesday
Democracy Prep at The Meadows
Wednesday
Liberty at Desert Pines
Centennial at Arbor View
Foothill at Coronado
Shadow Ridge at Valley
Thursday
Arbor View at Coronado
Valley at Desert Oasis
Friday
Durango at Bishop Gorman
Mojave at Silverado
Girls
Tuesday
Liberty at Spring Valley
Virgin Valley at Del Sol
Palo Verde at Las Vegas
SLAM Academy at Tech
Wednesday
Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Legacy at Shadow Ridge
Spring Valley at Centennial
Desert Oasis at Liberty
