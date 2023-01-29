61°F
Nevada Preps

Southern Nevada basketball rankings: New No. 1 for boys

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2023 - 12:08 pm
 
Durango's Tylen Riley (10) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of a Big City S ...
Durango's Tylen Riley (10) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of a Big City Showdown boy's basketball game against Liberty at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Records through Sunday

Boys

Class 5A

1. Durango (12-5)

2. Liberty (13-8)

3. Bishop Gorman (16-6)

4. Coronado (13-8)

5. Desert Pines (14-3)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (15-5)

2. Las Vegas (13-8)

3. Spring Valley (11-9)

4. Legacy (11-7)

5. Silverado (10-7)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (22-1)

2. Somerset-Losse (13-3)

3. Virgin Valley (13-8)

4. Moapa Valley (12-9)

5. Boulder City (11-10)

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial (15-1)

2. Liberty (13-9)

3. Faith Lutheran (16-5)

4. Spring Valley (15-5)

5. Coronado (13-7)

Class 4A

1. Desert Pines (19-3)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (14-4)

3. Palo Verde (11-6)

4. Las Vegas (12-7)

5. Clark (12-8)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (17-4)

2. Moapa Valley (16-6)

3. Virgin Valley (18-5)

4. SLAM Academy (9-5)

5. Tech (10-11)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Boys

Monday

Mojave at Green Valley

Coronado at Desert Pines

Silverado at Las Vegas

Legacy at Desert Oasis

SLAM at Boulder City

Somerset-Losse at Moapa Valley

Tuesday

Democracy Prep at The Meadows

Wednesday

Liberty at Desert Pines

Centennial at Arbor View

Foothill at Coronado

Shadow Ridge at Valley

Thursday

Arbor View at Coronado

Valley at Desert Oasis

Friday

Durango at Bishop Gorman

Mojave at Silverado

Girls

Tuesday

Liberty at Spring Valley

Virgin Valley at Del Sol

Palo Verde at Las Vegas

SLAM Academy at Tech

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Legacy at Shadow Ridge

Spring Valley at Centennial

Desert Oasis at Liberty

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

