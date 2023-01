Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings

The Bishop Gorman boys and Centennial girls remain No. 1 in the Class 5A Southern Nevada basketball rankings. Gorman plays Coronado at the Big City Showdown on Saturday.

Bishop Gorman guard Jaxon Richardson (5) looks to a loose ball after colliding with Centennial guard Elijah Burney (15) during the second half of their NIAA basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada basketball rankings

Records through Sunday

Boys

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (10-4)

2. Liberty (9-6)

3. Durango (8-3)

4. Coronado (9-6)

5. Desert Pines (11-2)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (10-5)

2. Las Vegas (9-7)

3. Spring Valley (8-8)

4. Rancho (11-7)

5. Green Valley (11-7)

Class 3A

1. Somerset-Losee (10-2)

2. SLAM Academy (18-1)

3. Sky Pointe (8-7)

4. Virgin Valley (8-8)

5. Moapa Valley (9-8)

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial (8-1)

2. Liberty (9-7)

3. Faith Lutheran (13-2)

4. Coronado (10-4)

5. Spring Valley (10-5)

Class 4A

1. Desert Pines (13-2)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (11-4)

3. Las Vegas (9-6)

4. Palo Verde (8-7)

5. Arbor View (7-5)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (12-4)

2. Virgin Valley (16-3)

3. Moapa Valley (13-5)

4. Del Sol (11-9)

5. SLAM Academy (7-4)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Boys

Wednesday

Arbor View at Liberty

Desert Pines at Canyon Springs

Thursday

Liberty at Coronado

Green Valley at Las Vegas

Friday

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Durango at Arbor View

Silverado at Mojave

Spring Valley at Sierra Vista

Saturday

Games at Cox Pavilion as part of Big City Showdown

Foothill vs. Arbor View, 10 a.m.

Sierra Vista vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

Spring Valley vs. Mojave, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Durango, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs. Coronado, 8 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Del Sol at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Palo Verde

Thursday

Liberty at Coronado, 5 p.m.

Centennial at Desert Oasis

Silverado at Arbor View

Shadow Ridge at Spring Valley

Saturday

Games at Cox Pavilion as part of Big City Showdown

Coronado vs. Bishop Gorman, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty vs. Centennial, 5 p.m.

