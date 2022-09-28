Southern Nevada rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa strengthen No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Palo Verde boys and Coronado girls top the soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Arbor View's Tanner Aitken (15) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (5-1)

2. Liberty (3-3)

3. Desert Pines (4-1)

4. Arbor View (4-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (5-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman blew out Arbor View 63-0 and visits Canyon Springs on Friday. … Liberty routed Faith Lutheran 41-6 and plays at Centennial on Friday. … Desert Pines drubbed Centennial 42-7 and visits Green Valley on Friday. …Arbor View plays at Palo Verde on Friday. … Faith Lutheran is off.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (5-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (5-1)

3. Coronado (4-1)

4. Basic (5-1)

5. Las Vegas (4-1)

Around 4A: Silverado routed Chaparral 65-0 and visits Cimarron-Memorial on Friday. … Shadow Ridge blew out Sierra Vista 53-7 and plays at Bonanza on Friday. … Coronado blasted Bonanza 55-0 and visits Mojave on Friday. … Basic lost to 5A Green Valley 24-10 and plays at Las Vegas on Thursday. … Las Vegas thrashed Clark 55-20.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (6-0)

2. Boulder City (4-1)

2. Virgin Valley (4-1)

3. SLAM Nevada (2-3)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley routed Rancho 45-7 and plays at Valley on Friday. … Boulder City edged Pahrump Valley 28-25 and hosts Eldorado on Friday. … Virgin Valley whipped Somerset Losee 45-12 and visits Rancho on Friday. … SLAM Nevada hosts Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Palo Verde

2. Eldorado

3. Coronado

4. Arbor View

5. Western

6. Cimarron-Memorial

7. Bishop Gorman

8. Green Valley

9. Faith Lutheran

10. Las Vegas

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Desert Oasis

3. Bishop Gorman

4. Faith Lutheran

5. Palo Verde

6. Arbor View

7T. Shadow Ridge

7T. Cimarron-Memorial

9. Liberty

10T. Pahrump Valley

10T. Foothill

10T. Doral Academy

