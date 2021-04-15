Nevada high school swimmers to watch this spring

Read about eight boys and eight girls swimmers in the valley who will compete this spring.

(Getty Images)

Palo Verde won the boys and girls Class 4A state championships in 2019, but some of the luster of this season has been lost with two of the valley’s top girls swimmers — Bishop Gorman’s Audrey Yu and Palo Verde’s Paige Kuwata — not competing this spring.

Swimmers to watch

Boys

Devin Bauman, Palo Verde: The junior finished eighth in the 50 freestyle at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Charlie Clark, Silverado: The junior qualified for the Class 4A Desert Region meet in the 200 freestyle and individual medley.

Elijah Garcia, Western: The senior was a 2019 Class 3A state qualifier in the 100 freestyle.

Jack Gallob, Faith Lutheran: The junior finished fourth in the 100 backstroke at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Daniel Nikoloff, Coronado: The junior finished fifth in the 100 butterfly at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Joseph Purdy, Boulder City: The senior was the Class 3A state champion in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that won the state title and the 200 medley relay team that placed second.

Juan Salas, Silverado: The senior finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Martin Thompson, Boulder City: The junior finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley at the 2019 Class 3A state meet, swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that won the state title and the 200 medley relay team that placed second.

Girls

Kylie Beaudet, Coronado: The junior finished sixth in the 200 individual medley at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Pilar Cohen, Coronado: The senior finished second in the 50 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team that finished third and the 400 freestyle relay team that placed fifth at state.

Jess Farnsworth, Las Vegas: The senior finished seventh in the 50 freestyle at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Hannah Jones, Shadow Ridge: The junior was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle in the Class 4A state meet.

Leah Kirkman, Arbor View: The senior finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 100 freestyle at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Katie Kucik, Green Valley: The senior finished fifth in the 200 and 500 freestyle at the 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Kendall Ruberio, Green Valley: The senior finished sixth in the 200 freestyle at 2019 Class 4A state meet.

Ryann Stricker, Foothill: The senior qualified for the 2019 Class 4A Desert Regional meet in four events.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.