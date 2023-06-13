2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swim, dive team

Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Freestyle swimmers compete in a close race during a summer swim meet.

Palo Verde's Chloe Ludtke is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde's Peyton Kerby is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Foothill's Italia Ingle is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Boulder City's Phoebe McClaren is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Chloe Mudadu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Olivia Anfinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Ana Schulz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's David Stump is the Coach of the Year of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Reagan Holmes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Madeleine Hebert is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Kacey Hu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

First Team

Olivia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 200-yard IM (2:09.18) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.32), and helped the Crusaders to the team title.

Madeleine Hebert, Coronado — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100-yard (49.98) and 200-yard (1:47.63, a state record) freestyle, and helped the Cougars in their first-place runs in the 200-yard (1:37.94) and 400-yard (3:33.60) freestyle relay.

Reagan Holmes, Coronado — Finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.58) and 500-yard freestyle (5:04.79), helped the Cougars in their first-place runs in the 200-yard (1:37.94) and 400-yard (3:33.60) freestyle relay.

Kacey Hu, Coronado — Won the Class 5A state championship in 1-meter diving for the second straight year by 7.9 points with a score of 447.50.

Italia Ingle, Foothill — Finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (57.64) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.47) at the Class 5A state meet.

Peyton Kerby, Palo Verde — Finished fourth at the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.98) and third at the 500-yard freestyle (5:12.13), and helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:43.63) and third at the 200-yard freestyle medley relay (1:53.88) at the Class 5A state meet.

Chloe Ludtke, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.36) and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.85), and swam legs on the Panthers’ third-place run in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:42.53) and second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:43.63) at the Class 5A state meet.

Phoebe McClaren, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A state championship in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.53), 500-yard freestyle (5:03.67) relay, and swam a leg on the Eagles’ second-place run in the 200-yard medley relay (2:02.21).

Chloe Mudadu, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.18) and 500-yard freestyle (4:59.01) and helped the Crusaders to the team title.

Ana Schulz, Coronado — Finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (58.70) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.74), and helped the Cougars win the Class 5A state championship in the 200-yard (1:37.94) and 400-yard (3:33.60) freestyle relay.

Coach of the Year

David Stump, Coronado — Guided Coronado to its second straight Class 5A state title, where the Cougars won by 36 points with a score of 126.

Second Team

Jordan Clarke, Coral Academy — Won the Class 3A state championship in the 200-yard IM (2:15.72) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.64) and swam a leg on Coral Academy’s third-place run in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:06.03).

Arianna De Luna, Durango — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-yard butterfly (57.31) and 50-yard freestyle (24.10).

Claire Gallob, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.07) and helped the Crusaders win the Class 4A state championship in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:38.55).

Addie Holmes, Coronado — Finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.30) and fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:14.71), and swam a leg on Coronado’s second-place finish at the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.20) at the Class 5A state meet.

Delaney Johns, Cimarron-Memorial — Won the Class 3A state championship in the 50-yard freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (56.53).

Mikayla Jolley, Arbor View — Finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.40) and 200-yard IM (2:11.13) at the Class 4A state meet.

Julie Merlin, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (59.12) and swam a leg on the Gaels’ fifth-place finish at the 200-yard medley relay (1:55.19) at the Class 5A state meet.

Sophia Pinter, Coronado — Finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.80) and swam legs on the Cougars’ first-place run in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:33.60) and second-place effort in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.20) at the Class 5A state meet.

Amanda Schweichler, Centennial — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-yard backstroke (58.11) and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.86).

Emery Vannah, Doral Academy — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-yard freestyle (51.93) and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (24.11).

Honorable Mention

Isabella Aiello, Green Valley

Bella Benes, Centennial

Guielsie Borbon, Cheyenne

Mylie Hillcoat, Bishop Gorman

Allysann Holder, Arbor View

Kathleen McCarthy, Palo Verde

Josie McClaren, Boulder City

McKenna Morrow, Boulder City

Kaitlyn Sheesley, Coronado

Aubrey Underwood, Coronado

Momoka Utsumi, Coral Academy

Ryann Velasquez, Palo Verde

Morgan Warren, Palo Verde

Tigerlily Wolfe, Faith Lutheran

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.