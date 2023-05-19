94°F
Nevada Preps

Liberty, Faith Lutheran claim 4A state swim titles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 1:35 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Liberty’s boys swimming and diving team won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:28.75), which propelled the Patriots to the Class 4A state title Wednesday at UNLV.

The Patriots finished with a team score of 108, five points ahead of second-place Clark (103). Desert Oasis finished third (89).

Liberty’s Nathaniel Stewart won the boys 100-yard backstroke (54.85), the school’s first individual state champion.

“The hard work they put in paid off with some incredible results,” Liberty coach Kenny Belknap said. “They went undefeated in the regular season, repeated region champions, broke almost every school record and brought home the first swimming state title in school history.”

Sierra Vista’s Hayden R. Tellier won the 100-yard butterfly (51.36) and 200-yard individual medley (1:56.11). Basic’s Andrew Cooper won the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.53) and 500-yard freestyle (4:39.02).

Faith Lutheran swept the three team races to run away with the girls team title with 151 points. It’s the Crusaders’ second straight state title. Arbor View (99) was second, and Centennial was third (96).

The Crusaders won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:38.55), 200-yard freestyle relay (1:42.05) and 200-yard medley relay (1:52.78).

Faith Lutheran’s Chloe Mudadu won the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.18) and 500-yard freestyle (4:59.01), and Olivia J. Anfinson won the 200-yard IM (2:09.18) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.32).

“Each and every one of these athletes contributed to the academic and athletic state titles they brought home the past two years,” Faith Lutheran coach Stephen Blank said. “But shiny medals and tall wooden trophies aside, it’s the heart, drive and compassion of these young ladies that captures what it means to be a Crusader.”

Durango’s Arianna De Luna won the 100-yard butterfly (57.31) and 50-yard freestyle (24.10).

The 5A and 3A state meets conclude Saturday in Carson City. In 5A, the Coronado girls and Palo Verde boys are the defending champions, and both won Southern Region titles last week. Palo Verde is looking to win its ninth straight boys team title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

