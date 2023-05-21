Palo Verde boys, Coronado girls win 5A swim state titles

Palo Verde’s boys swimming and diving team won three relays on its way to its ninth straight state title. Coronado won its second consecutive girls title.

Freestyle swimmers compete in a close race during a summer swim meet.

Palo Verde’s boys swimming and diving team won three relays to roll to its ninth straight Class 5A state title Saturday at Carson City.

The Panthers won the 100-yard medley relay (1:36.79), 400-yard freestyle relay (3:09.13) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:27.67).

Palo Verde ran away with the title, compiling 126 points. Coronado finished second with 59 points, and Shadow Ridge was third (58).

Palo Verde’s Max Carlsen won the 500-yard freestyle (4:33.81) and 200-yard freestyle (1:41.07). Shadow Ridge’s Alessio Lucero won the 100-yard breaststroke (55.89) and 50-yard freestyle (21.30).

In the 5A girls meet, Coronado won the 200-yard (1:37.94) and 400-yard (3:33.60) freestyle relays, propelling the Cougars to their second consecutive state title with 126 points. Reno High (90) was second, and Palo Verde (80) was third.

“Coming into this season, we knew we had a chance to repeat as state champions,” Coronado coach David Stump said. “We prepared for it from Day 1, and it all came together this weekend.”

Coronado’s Madeleine Hebert helped the Cougars to their two relay wins and also won two individual events, the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.63, a new state record) and 100-yard freestyle (49.98).

“Our girls swam and dove their hearts out, and you could see how much it meant to them on deck at the end of the meet,” Stump said. “Winning our first state title last year in 17 years was special, but this year was even better. To repeat meant a lot to everyone involved.”

In 3A, Boulder City won the boys team title with 134 points ahead of second-place Truckee (91½) and Coral Academy (80½). The Eagles won the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.39) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.43).

Truckee won the 3A girls team title with 116 points. Boulder City (74) finished second, and Damonte Ranch was third (73).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.