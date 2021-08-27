Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s best
Top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Vance Borozinski, Coronado — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Foothill.
Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Mater East.
Austin Kiernan, Coronado — The freshman had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Foothill.
Sean Pendleton, Boulder City — The freshman had two goals in a 6-1 win over Mater East.
Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Equipo Academy.
Girls soccer
Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran — The senior goalkeeper had three saves in a 2-0 shutout of Dixie (Utah).
Abbey Byington, Boulder City — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Mater East.
Chloe Garza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 11-0 win over Durango.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-1 win over Desert Pines.
Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Mater East.
Girls volleyball
Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 19 kills in a three-set sweep of Foothill.
Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The freshman had seven kills, seven aces and nine digs in a three-set sweep of Legacy.
Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 15 kills and 20 digs in a three-set loss to Green Valley.
Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 30 assists, eight digs and three aces in a three-set sweep of Basic.
Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 31 digs in a three-set sweep of Foothill.
Thursday’s scores
Boys soccer
Boulder City 6, Mater East 1
Coronado 8, Foothill 0
Tech 3, Equipo Academy 1
Girls soccer
Boulder City 8, Mater East 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Dixie (Utah) 0
Tech 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Crossover Cup
At Spring Valley
Spring Valley 5, Clark 3
Valley 11, Cristo Rey 0
At Durango
Moapa Valley 4, Desert Pines 1
Silverado 11, Durango 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Foothill, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10
Calvary Chapel d. Amplus Academy, 29-27, 25-12, 30-28
Chaparral d. Cheyenne, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-14
Green Valley d. Basic, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
Sierra Vista d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15
Silverado d. Bonanza, 25-17, 25-6, 25-15
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
