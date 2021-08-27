Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Rancho's Summer Martin (5) kills the ball while Western's Mia Perez (8) jumps to block during their high school volleyball game at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s best

Top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Vance Borozinski, Coronado — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Foothill.

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Mater East.

Austin Kiernan, Coronado — The freshman had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Foothill.

Sean Pendleton, Boulder City — The freshman had two goals in a 6-1 win over Mater East.

Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Equipo Academy.

Girls soccer

Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran — The senior goalkeeper had three saves in a 2-0 shutout of Dixie (Utah).

Abbey Byington, Boulder City — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Mater East.

Chloe Garza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 11-0 win over Durango.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-1 win over Desert Pines.

Natasha Oeland, Boulder City — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Mater East.

Girls volleyball

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 19 kills in a three-set sweep of Foothill.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The freshman had seven kills, seven aces and nine digs in a three-set sweep of Legacy.

Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 15 kills and 20 digs in a three-set loss to Green Valley.

Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 30 assists, eight digs and three aces in a three-set sweep of Basic.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 31 digs in a three-set sweep of Foothill.

Thursday’s scores

Boys soccer

Boulder City 6, Mater East 1

Coronado 8, Foothill 0

Tech 3, Equipo Academy 1

Girls soccer

Boulder City 8, Mater East 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Dixie (Utah) 0

Tech 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Crossover Cup

At Spring Valley

Spring Valley 5, Clark 3

Valley 11, Cristo Rey 0

At Durango

Moapa Valley 4, Desert Pines 1

Silverado 11, Durango 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Foothill, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10

Calvary Chapel d. Amplus Academy, 29-27, 25-12, 30-28

Chaparral d. Cheyenne, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-14

Green Valley d. Basic, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

Sierra Vista d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15

Silverado d. Bonanza, 25-17, 25-6, 25-15

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.