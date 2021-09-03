Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Palo Verde's Sheridan Rodrigues (9) and Liberty's Andrew Ortiz (12) compete for the ball during their high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 8-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior scored three goals in an 8-0 win over Liberty.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Liberty.

Joaquin Gomez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Silverado.

Luis Rosales, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Del Sol.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The junior had four goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Mater East.

Kevin Serrano, Western — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Legacy.

Salman Shah, Arbor View — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Sierra Vista.

Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Desert Pines.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over Sierra Vista.

Julian Zamaro, Bonanza — The junior had seven saves in a 3-0 shutout of Desert Oasis.

Girls soccer

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 10-0 win over Western.

Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 win over Basic.

Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 10-0 win over Western.

Skye Kennedy, Centennial — The senior scored five goals in a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.

Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had five goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Cene Rogers, Liberty — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 7-0 win over Silverado.

Girls volleyball

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 11 kills and nine digs in a three-set win over Basic.

Hannah Pemberton, Coronado — The sophomore had 24 assists, three aces and seven digs in a three-set win over Desert Oasis.

Alexis Batezel, Liberty — The senior had 17 digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 10 kills, 15 digs and two aces in a three-set loss to Foothill.

Thursday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 5, Sierra Vista 3

Bonanza 3, Desert Oasis 0

Cristo Rey 7, Boulder City 4

Equipo Academy 8, Mater East 1

Foothill 6, Desert Pines 1

Mojave 3, Valley 2

Palo Verde 8, Liberty 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Silverado 0

Sunrise Mountain 9, Del Sol 0

Western 3, Legacy 0

Girls soccer

Centennial 7, Las Vegas 2

Cimarron-Memorial 3, SLAM Nevada 2

Faith Lutheran 10, Western 0

Liberty 7, Silverado 0

Sierra Vista 8, Basic 0

Tech 9, Equipo Academy 0

Girls volleyball

Coronado d. Desert Oasis, 26-24, 26-24, 25-15

Foothill d. Basic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

Liberty d. Green Valley, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Moapa Valley d. Las Vegas, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20

Tech d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal