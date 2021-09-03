Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior scored three goals in an 8-0 win over Liberty.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Liberty.
Joaquin Gomez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Silverado.
Luis Rosales, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Del Sol.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The junior had four goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Mater East.
Kevin Serrano, Western — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Legacy.
Salman Shah, Arbor View — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Sierra Vista.
Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Desert Pines.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over Sierra Vista.
Julian Zamaro, Bonanza — The junior had seven saves in a 3-0 shutout of Desert Oasis.
Girls soccer
Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 10-0 win over Western.
Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 win over Basic.
Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 10-0 win over Western.
Skye Kennedy, Centennial — The senior scored five goals in a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.
Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had five goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Cene Rogers, Liberty — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 7-0 win over Silverado.
Girls volleyball
Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 11 kills and nine digs in a three-set win over Basic.
Hannah Pemberton, Coronado — The sophomore had 24 assists, three aces and seven digs in a three-set win over Desert Oasis.
Alexis Batezel, Liberty — The senior had 17 digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 10 kills, 15 digs and two aces in a three-set loss to Foothill.
Thursday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 5, Sierra Vista 3
Bonanza 3, Desert Oasis 0
Cristo Rey 7, Boulder City 4
Equipo Academy 8, Mater East 1
Foothill 6, Desert Pines 1
Mojave 3, Valley 2
Palo Verde 8, Liberty 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Silverado 0
Sunrise Mountain 9, Del Sol 0
Western 3, Legacy 0
Girls soccer
Centennial 7, Las Vegas 2
Cimarron-Memorial 3, SLAM Nevada 2
Faith Lutheran 10, Western 0
Liberty 7, Silverado 0
Sierra Vista 8, Basic 0
Tech 9, Equipo Academy 0
Girls volleyball
Coronado d. Desert Oasis, 26-24, 26-24, 25-15
Foothill d. Basic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Liberty d. Green Valley, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Moapa Valley d. Las Vegas, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
Tech d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal