Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s best
Boys soccer
■ Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.
■ Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.
■ Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.
■ Jonathan De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.
■ Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had four saves in a 3-0 win over Legacy.
■ Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had three assists in a 3-0 win over Del Sol.
Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Sierra Vista.
Jose Padilla, Tech — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.
Diego Rubio, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Centennial.
Girls soccer
■ Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
■ Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Girls volleyball
■ Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 47 assists, seven digs and five kills in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The junior had 12 kills in a three-set win over Foothill.
■ Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set loss to Silverado.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 12 kills and 13 digs in a five-set loss to Shadow Ridge.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 12 kills and 11 blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.
Thursday’s scores
Boys soccer
Clark 3, Del Sol 0
Desert Pines 2, Silverado 1
Equipo Academy 8, Virgin Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 2
Green Valley 3, Legacy 0
Las Vegas 6, Centennial 0
Mojave 2, Western 0
Palo Verde 7, Liberty 1
Shadow Ridge 1, Desert Oasis 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Arbor View 0
Tech 3, Spring Valley 1
Valley 1, Foothill 0
Girls soccer
Faith Lutheran 8, Las Vegas 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Coronado, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22
Durango d. Green Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Lincoln County d. White Pine, 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln County d. White Pine, 25-18, 25-16
Palo Verde d. Centennial, 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8
Shadow Ridge d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8
Silverado d. Foothill, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.