Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 9:57 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2021 - 12:24 am
Spring Valley's Piyo Mulonda (11) moves the ball around Southeast Career Tech's Carlos Rivera ( ...
Spring Valley's Piyo Mulonda (11) moves the ball around Southeast Career Tech's Carlos Rivera (5) during the first half of a soccer game at Tech High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s best

Boys soccer

■ Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.

■ Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.

■ Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

■ Jonathan De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.

■ Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had four saves in a 3-0 win over Legacy.

■ Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had three assists in a 3-0 win over Del Sol.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Sierra Vista.

Jose Padilla, Tech — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.

Diego Rubio, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Girls soccer

■ Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

■ Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

■ Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

■ Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 47 assists, seven digs and five kills in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

■ Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The junior had 12 kills in a three-set win over Foothill.

■ Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set loss to Silverado.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 12 kills and 13 digs in a five-set loss to Shadow Ridge.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 12 kills and 11 blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.

Thursday’s scores

Boys soccer

Clark 3, Del Sol 0

Desert Pines 2, Silverado 1

Equipo Academy 8, Virgin Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 2

Green Valley 3, Legacy 0

Las Vegas 6, Centennial 0

Mojave 2, Western 0

Palo Verde 7, Liberty 1

Shadow Ridge 1, Desert Oasis 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Arbor View 0

Tech 3, Spring Valley 1

Valley 1, Foothill 0

Girls soccer

Faith Lutheran 8, Las Vegas 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Coronado, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22

Durango d. Green Valley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Lincoln County d. White Pine, 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln County d. White Pine, 25-18, 25-16

Palo Verde d. Centennial, 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8

Shadow Ridge d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8

Silverado d. Foothill, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

