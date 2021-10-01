Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Carabello, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Foothill.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.
Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Basic.
Emily Chavez, Green Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Alexandra Cornell, Legacy — The junior goalkeeper had one assist and a shutout in a 4-0 win over Basic.
Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 9-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Gabriella DiLandri, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Chloe Garza, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Valley.
Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had six saves in a 1-0 win over Coronado.
Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Tech.
Lizbeth Mendiola, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Del Sol.
Danielle Reinhard, Shadow Ridge — The junior had five saves in a 4-0 win over Foothill.
Stephanie Reyes, Palo Verde — The senior had three goals in a 7-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Girls volleyball
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 18 kills in a three-set win over Coral Academy.
Anamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 12 kills, 17 digs and four aces in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had 29 digs in a three-set win over Coral Academy.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Cheyenne 20, Sunrise Mountain 12
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Coronado 0
Bishop Gorman 7, Palo Verde 3
Bonanza 2, Clark 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Spring Valley 0
Desert Oasis 4, Sierra Vista 0
Doral Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 1
Durango 8, Chaparral 0
Eldorado 1, Sky Pointe 1
Faith Lutheran 4, Tech 0
Green Valley 8, Las Vegas 0
Legacy 4, Basic 0
Liberty 2, Centennial 1
Mojave 4, Del Sol 1
Pahrump Valley 4, Moapa Valley 0
Rancho 6, Valley 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Foothill 0
Silverado 5, Desert Pines 1
Virgin Valley 9, SLAM Nevada 0
Girls volleyball
American Heritage d. Pinecrest Sloan Canyon, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15
Basic d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Boulder City d. Coral Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
Clark d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
Liberty Baptist d. Adelson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Pinecrest Cadence d. Virgin Valley, 28-26, 27-25, 25-22
SLAM Nevada d. Somerset Losee, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
