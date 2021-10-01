Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman's Gabby Dilandri, second left, (9) celebrates her goal with her teammates during the first half of a girls soccer game against Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman High School, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Carabello, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Foothill.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.

Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Basic.

Emily Chavez, Green Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Alexandra Cornell, Legacy — The junior goalkeeper had one assist and a shutout in a 4-0 win over Basic.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 9-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Gabriella DiLandri, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Chloe Garza, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Valley.

Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had six saves in a 1-0 win over Coronado.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Tech.

Lizbeth Mendiola, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Del Sol.

Danielle Reinhard, Shadow Ridge — The junior had five saves in a 4-0 win over Foothill.

Stephanie Reyes, Palo Verde — The senior had three goals in a 7-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Girls volleyball

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 18 kills in a three-set win over Coral Academy.

Anamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 12 kills, 17 digs and four aces in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had 29 digs in a three-set win over Coral Academy.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Cheyenne 20, Sunrise Mountain 12

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Coronado 0

Bishop Gorman 7, Palo Verde 3

Bonanza 2, Clark 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Spring Valley 0

Desert Oasis 4, Sierra Vista 0

Doral Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 1

Durango 8, Chaparral 0

Eldorado 1, Sky Pointe 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Tech 0

Green Valley 8, Las Vegas 0

Legacy 4, Basic 0

Liberty 2, Centennial 1

Mojave 4, Del Sol 1

Pahrump Valley 4, Moapa Valley 0

Rancho 6, Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Foothill 0

Silverado 5, Desert Pines 1

Virgin Valley 9, SLAM Nevada 0

Girls volleyball

American Heritage d. Pinecrest Sloan Canyon, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15

Basic d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Boulder City d. Coral Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Clark d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10

Liberty Baptist d. Adelson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Pinecrest Cadence d. Virgin Valley, 28-26, 27-25, 25-22

SLAM Nevada d. Somerset Losee, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

