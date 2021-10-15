Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Tech.
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.
McKenna Beckett, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had four assists in a 5-0 win over Legacy.
Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Western.
Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Emily Jimenez, Virgin Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Legacy.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had four goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.
Girls volleyball
Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City — The senior had 33 aces, five aces and five digs in a three-set win over SLAM Nevada.
Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Faith Lutheran.
Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Tech.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 18 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Foothill.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Valley 12, Rancho 7
SLAM Nevada 49, Pinecrest Cadence 0
Girls soccer
Bonanza 2, Western 0
Boulder City 7, SLAM Nevada 1
Centennial 2, Palo Verde 0
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Legacy 0
Clark 2, Rancho 1
Coronado 3, Foothill 0
Desert Oasis 2, Bishop Gorman 1
Doral Academy 2, Basic 0
Durango 4, Del Sol 2
Faith Lutheran 8, Sierra Vista 0
Green Valley 2, Arbor View 0
Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0
Pahrump Valley 8, Equipo Academy 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Tech 2
Sky Pointe 5, Desert Pines 1
Virgin Valley 8, Chaparral 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Western, 25-13, 25-15, 25-4
Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17
Desert Oasis d. Tech, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14
Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley, 26-24, 25-14, 25-10
Faith Lutheran d. Foothill, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12
Las Vegas d. Chaparral, 25-6, 25-15, 25-8
