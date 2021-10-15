Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Centennial's Alexandria Neubert (2) loses the ball against Arbor View's Elisa Corvalan (10) during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Tech.

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.

McKenna Beckett, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had four assists in a 5-0 win over Legacy.

Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Western.

Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Emily Jimenez, Virgin Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Legacy.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had four goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.

Girls volleyball

Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City — The senior had 33 aces, five aces and five digs in a three-set win over SLAM Nevada.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Faith Lutheran.

Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Tech.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 18 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Foothill.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Valley 12, Rancho 7

SLAM Nevada 49, Pinecrest Cadence 0

Girls soccer

Bonanza 2, Western 0

Boulder City 7, SLAM Nevada 1

Centennial 2, Palo Verde 0

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Legacy 0

Clark 2, Rancho 1

Coronado 3, Foothill 0

Desert Oasis 2, Bishop Gorman 1

Doral Academy 2, Basic 0

Durango 4, Del Sol 2

Faith Lutheran 8, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 2, Arbor View 0

Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0

Pahrump Valley 8, Equipo Academy 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Tech 2

Sky Pointe 5, Desert Pines 1

Virgin Valley 8, Chaparral 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Western, 25-13, 25-15, 25-4

Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17

Desert Oasis d. Tech, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley, 26-24, 25-14, 25-10

Faith Lutheran d. Foothill, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12

Las Vegas d. Chaparral, 25-6, 25-15, 25-8

