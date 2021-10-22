Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Kellin Aguilar, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 5-1 win over Legacy.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Chaparral.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 6-2 win over Tech.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Doral Academy.

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Alex Rivera, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Somerset Losee.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Lucas Salado, Basic — The junior had three goals in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Tech.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Girls volleyball

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 25 assists, 12 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Durango.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 28 digs in a three-set win over Centennial.

Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 19 kills and 14 digs in a four-set loss to Shadow Ridge

Thursday’s scores

Football

Coronado 34, Sierra Vista 6

Boys soccer

Basic 4, Moapa Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 4, Liberty 1

Centennial 4, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Canyon Springs 1

Clark 1, Valley 0

Del Sol 2, Doral Academy 1

Eldorado 8, Durango 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Silverado 1

Foothill 1, Shadow Ridge 1

Green Valley 1, Sierra Vista 0

Las Vegas 5, Chaparral 0

Mojave 5, Legacy 1

Palo Verde 6, Tech 2

SLAM Nevada 9, Pahrump Valley 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 2

Virgin Valley 5, Somerset Losee 3

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Centennial, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

Coronado d. Green Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Liberty d. Legacy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16

Liberty Baptist d. Sandy Valley, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11

Palo Verde d. Foothill, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Rancho d. Desert Oasis, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15

Shadow Ridge d. Durango, 25-18, 25-12, 25-27, 25-20

Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-8, 25-5, 25-21

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

