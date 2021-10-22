Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Kellin Aguilar, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.
Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 5-1 win over Legacy.
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Chaparral.
Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Rancho.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 6-2 win over Tech.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Rancho.
Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Doral Academy.
Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.
Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.
Alex Rivera, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Somerset Losee.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.
Lucas Salado, Basic — The junior had three goals in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Tech.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Desert Oasis.
Girls volleyball
Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 25 assists, 12 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Durango.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 28 digs in a three-set win over Centennial.
Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 19 kills and 14 digs in a four-set loss to Shadow Ridge
Thursday’s scores
Football
Coronado 34, Sierra Vista 6
Boys soccer
Basic 4, Moapa Valley 0
Bishop Gorman 4, Liberty 1
Centennial 4, Spring Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Canyon Springs 1
Clark 1, Valley 0
Del Sol 2, Doral Academy 1
Eldorado 8, Durango 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Silverado 1
Foothill 1, Shadow Ridge 1
Green Valley 1, Sierra Vista 0
Las Vegas 5, Chaparral 0
Mojave 5, Legacy 1
Palo Verde 6, Tech 2
SLAM Nevada 9, Pahrump Valley 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 2
Virgin Valley 5, Somerset Losee 3
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Centennial, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Coronado d. Green Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20
Liberty d. Legacy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16
Liberty Baptist d. Sandy Valley, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11
Palo Verde d. Foothill, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24
Rancho d. Desert Oasis, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15
Shadow Ridge d. Durango, 25-18, 25-12, 25-27, 25-20
Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-8, 25-5, 25-21
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.