Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored four goals in a 6-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Peyton Gomez, Doral Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 7-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The freshman scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Legacy.
Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The junior made five saves in a 0-0 tie with Moapa Valley.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had five goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Cheyenne.
Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Cheyenne.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored three goals in a 7-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Foothill.
Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.
Girls volleyball
Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The senior had five kills, two aces and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 23 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore had 26 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 14 kills, four aces and 19 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Ashlee Ramos, Foothill — The junior had 33 assists in a 3-2 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had seven kills, 15 assists and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Sierra Vista 26, Desert Oasis 7
Girls soccer
Basic 2, Legacy 1
Canyon Springs 3, Western 2
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Spring Valley 1
Coronado 2, Arbor View 1
Del Sol 7, Mojave 4
Doral Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 0
Durango 5, Chaparral 0
Eldorado 3, Sky Pointe 0
Equipo Academy 8, Cheyenne 0
Faith Lutheran 5, Tech 1
Las Vegas 3, Green Valley 1
Pahrump Valley 0, Moapa Valley 0
Palo Verde 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Rancho 10, Valley 2
Shadow Ridge 2, Foothill 1
Silverado 6, Desert Pines 0
Girls volleyball
Green Valley d. Canyon Springs 25-19, 25-10, 25-11
Shadow Ridge d. Foothill 25-19, 26-28, 25-16, 24-26, 15-8
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
