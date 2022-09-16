Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge's Chloe Poort (6) spikes the ball for a point against Palo Verse during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored four goals in a 6-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Peyton Gomez, Doral Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 7-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The freshman scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Legacy.

Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The junior made five saves in a 0-0 tie with Moapa Valley.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had five goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Cheyenne.

Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Cheyenne.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored three goals in a 7-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Foothill.

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.

Girls volleyball

Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The senior had five kills, two aces and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 23 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore had 26 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 14 kills, four aces and 19 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Ashlee Ramos, Foothill — The junior had 33 assists in a 3-2 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had seven kills, 15 assists and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Sierra Vista 26, Desert Oasis 7

Girls soccer

Basic 2, Legacy 1

Canyon Springs 3, Western 2

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Spring Valley 1

Coronado 2, Arbor View 1

Del Sol 7, Mojave 4

Doral Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 0

Durango 5, Chaparral 0

Eldorado 3, Sky Pointe 0

Equipo Academy 8, Cheyenne 0

Faith Lutheran 5, Tech 1

Las Vegas 3, Green Valley 1

Pahrump Valley 0, Moapa Valley 0

Palo Verde 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Rancho 10, Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 2, Foothill 1

Silverado 6, Desert Pines 0

Girls volleyball

Green Valley d. Canyon Springs 25-19, 25-10, 25-11

Shadow Ridge d. Foothill 25-19, 26-28, 25-16, 24-26, 15-8

