Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.

Desert Oasis' Lazzar Ramos (3) celebrates after scoring against Western during a soccer game at Western High School on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Dennis Escorcia, Clark — The senior saved two penalty kicks in a 1-0 victory over Foothill.

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The senior scored three goals in a 5-3 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Lazzar Ramos, Desert Oasis — The sophomore scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Western.

Gio Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored the winning goal with less than a minute left in a 2-1 victory over Tech.

Roman Rose, Boulder City — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 5-3 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior scored the only goal on a penalty kick in a 1-0 victory over Foothill.

Girls volleyball

Emma Colin, Bonanza — The senior had 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.

D’ahjanae Hayes, Canyon Springs — The senior had seven kills, six blocks and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Cheyenne.

Treya Mills, Canyon Springs — The sophomore had 15 assists, two aces and a kill in a 3-0 victory over Cheyenne.

Ashlyn Winans, Tech — The freshman had 14 assists and four aces in a 3-0 victory over Rancho.

Scores

Football

Clark 51, Del Sol 22

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 2, Chaparral 1

Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 3

Cheyenne 1, Sky Pointe 0

Clark 1, Foothill 0

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Tech 1

Coronado 7, Liberty 0

Desert Oasis 2, Western 0

Desert Pines 3, Del Sol 1

Eldorado 2, Palo Verde 0

Green Valley 5, Silverado 0

Rancho 3, Centennial 1

Sierra Vista 3, Mojave 0

Girls volleyball

Bonanza d. Las Vegas 25-7, 25-17, 25-13

Boulder City d. Pahrump Valley 25-6, 25-8, 25-8

Cadence d. Desert Pines 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Canyon Springs d. Cheyenne 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Coral Academy d. Virgin Valley 25-21, 29-27, 25-23

Sloan Canyon d. Adelson School 25-3, 25-13, 25-17

Tech d. Rancho 25-14, 25-9, 25-15

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

