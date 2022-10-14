Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school football, soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Dennis Escorcia, Clark — The senior saved two penalty kicks in a 1-0 victory over Foothill.
Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The senior scored three goals in a 5-3 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Lazzar Ramos, Desert Oasis — The sophomore scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Western.
Gio Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored the winning goal with less than a minute left in a 2-1 victory over Tech.
Roman Rose, Boulder City — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 5-3 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior scored the only goal on a penalty kick in a 1-0 victory over Foothill.
Girls volleyball
Emma Colin, Bonanza — The senior had 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.
D’ahjanae Hayes, Canyon Springs — The senior had seven kills, six blocks and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Cheyenne.
Treya Mills, Canyon Springs — The sophomore had 15 assists, two aces and a kill in a 3-0 victory over Cheyenne.
Ashlyn Winans, Tech — The freshman had 14 assists and four aces in a 3-0 victory over Rancho.
Scores
Football
Clark 51, Del Sol 22
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 2, Chaparral 1
Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 3
Cheyenne 1, Sky Pointe 0
Clark 1, Foothill 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Tech 1
Coronado 7, Liberty 0
Desert Oasis 2, Western 0
Desert Pines 3, Del Sol 1
Eldorado 2, Palo Verde 0
Green Valley 5, Silverado 0
Rancho 3, Centennial 1
Sierra Vista 3, Mojave 0
Girls volleyball
Bonanza d. Las Vegas 25-7, 25-17, 25-13
Boulder City d. Pahrump Valley 25-6, 25-8, 25-8
Cadence d. Desert Pines 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Canyon Springs d. Cheyenne 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Coral Academy d. Virgin Valley 25-21, 29-27, 25-23
Sloan Canyon d. Adelson School 25-3, 25-13, 25-17
Tech d. Rancho 25-14, 25-9, 25-15
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal