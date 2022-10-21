Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.

Liberty players celebrate after defeating Legacy in a volleyball game at Legacy High School on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored three goals in a 5-0 victory over SLAM Nevada.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Arbor View.

Isabella Campbell, Sierra Vista — The senior scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Tech.

Robyn Dizon, Bishop Gorman — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Liberty

Mackenzie Poinier, Green Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.

Brylie Tavares-Bright — The junior scored five goals in a 9-2 victory over Sky Pointe.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three assists in a 4-0 victory over Arbor View.

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 24 assists, three aces and four digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista — The senior had 43 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 22 assists in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had 17 kills and seven digs in a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had eight kills, aces and 14 digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Siena Novak, Foothill — The freshman had 14 kills, nine assists and five digs in a 3-2 loss to Palo Verde.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 10 kills and five blocks in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 56, Canyon Springs 0

Lake Mead 48, Laughlin 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 3, Liberty 0

Bonanza 1, Eldorado 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Western 0

Clark 2, Sunrise Mountain 1

Desert Oasis 2, Palo Verde 1

Doral Academy 4, Desert Pines 0

Durango 2, Boulder City 2

Equipo Academy 4, Del Sol 0

Green Valley 3, Centennial 0

Pahrump Valley 5, SLAM Nevada 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 1, Tech 0

Silverado 3, Legacy 2

Spring Valley 9, Sky Pointe 2

Girls volleyball

Coronado d. Green Valley 25-12, 25-12, 25-17

Del Sol d. Cheyenne 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Liberty d. Legacy 25-17, 25-22, 25-15

Palo Verde d. Foothill 25-14, 20-25, 25-10, 23-25, 20-18

Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 25-11

Sky Pointe d. Amplus Academy 25-11, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal