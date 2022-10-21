Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored three goals in a 5-0 victory over SLAM Nevada.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Arbor View.
Isabella Campbell, Sierra Vista — The senior scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Tech.
Robyn Dizon, Bishop Gorman — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Liberty
Mackenzie Poinier, Green Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.
Brylie Tavares-Bright — The junior scored five goals in a 9-2 victory over Sky Pointe.
Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three assists in a 4-0 victory over Arbor View.
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 24 assists, three aces and four digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista — The senior had 43 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 22 assists in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had 17 kills and seven digs in a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had eight kills, aces and 14 digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Siena Novak, Foothill — The freshman had 14 kills, nine assists and five digs in a 3-2 loss to Palo Verde.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 10 kills and five blocks in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 56, Canyon Springs 0
Lake Mead 48, Laughlin 0
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 3, Liberty 0
Bonanza 1, Eldorado 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Western 0
Clark 2, Sunrise Mountain 1
Desert Oasis 2, Palo Verde 1
Doral Academy 4, Desert Pines 0
Durango 2, Boulder City 2
Equipo Academy 4, Del Sol 0
Green Valley 3, Centennial 0
Pahrump Valley 5, SLAM Nevada 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Arbor View 0
Sierra Vista 1, Tech 0
Silverado 3, Legacy 2
Spring Valley 9, Sky Pointe 2
Girls volleyball
Coronado d. Green Valley 25-12, 25-12, 25-17
Del Sol d. Cheyenne 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Liberty d. Legacy 25-17, 25-22, 25-15
Palo Verde d. Foothill 25-14, 20-25, 25-10, 23-25, 20-18
Sierra Vista d. Cimarron-Memorial 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 25-11
Sky Pointe d. Amplus Academy 25-11, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal