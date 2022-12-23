Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

■ Giali Chapman, Mojave: The senior guard scored 23 points to help the Rattlers defeat St. Mary’s (Ariz.) 78-70.

■ Josh Johnson, Bonanza: The sophomore logged 16 points in the Bengals’ 65-57 win over Chino (Calif.).

■ Devin Mabry, Spring Valley: The senior forward posted 12 points and 13 rebounds to help the Grizzlies beat Palo Verde 42-29.

■ Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior UCLA commit scored 22 points and hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to beat Liberty 58-55.

■ Jeremiah Toby, The Meadows: The junior guard had 19 points to lead the Mustangs to a 65-55 win over Las Vegas.

Girls

■ Cici Ajomale, Centennial: The junior helped the Bulldogs win the John Anderson division of the Nike Tournament of Champions with 19 points in a 60-36 victory over Carondelet (Calif.)

■ Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward finished with 17 points in the Pirates’ 53-25 win over Silverado.

■ Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard poured in 33 points to lift the Gaels over Shadow Ridge 59-41.

■ Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines: The senior collected 14 points and eight assists while leading the Jaguars to a 63-49 victory over Paramount (Calif.).

■ Anaya Williams, Clark: The freshman guard posted 30 points and two steals to lead the Chargers to a 48-29 victory over Canyon Springs.

Scores

Boys

Montgomery (Calif.) 54, Clark 36

Upper St. Clair (Pa.) 47, Cimarron-Memorial 39

Arcadia (Calif.) 78, Sierra Vista 62

Faith Lutheran 66, Legacy 57

The Meadows 65, Las Vegas 55

Bonanza 63, Chino (Calif.) 57

Pueblo Central (Colo.) 62, Sunrise Mountain 53

Mid-Pacific (Hawaii) 67, Amplus Academy 43

Coral Academy 70, GV Christian 60

Western 59, Mount Vernon (Utah) 53

Moapa Valley 64, Tikgaq (Alaska) 56

Desert Oasis 66, Basic 41

Democracy Prep 67, CI Gibson (Bahamas) 64

Silverado 56, San Marcos (Calif.) 41

Jordan (Utah) 60, Chaparral 53

Ironwood Ridge (Ariz.) 64, Green Valley 54

Coronado 58, Liberty 55

Mojave 78, St, Mary’s (Ariz.) 70

Prestonwood (Texas) 66, Centennial 59

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 58, Desert Pines 34

Arbor View 68, Timpview (Utah) 56

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 65, Foothill 61

Layton (Utah) 61, Rancho 51

Constitution (Pa.) 79, Cheyenne 58

Spring Valley 42, Palo Verde 29

Rodriguez (Calif.) 81, Valley 73

Girls

Bishop Gorman 59, Shadow Ridge 41

Sheldon (Calif.) 52, Democracy Prep 41

Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 55, Liberty 51

West (Utah) 63, Cimarron-Memorial 31

Mountain View (Idaho) 50, Bonanza 27

Moapa Valley 53, Silverado 25

Horizon (Ariz.) 54, Spring Valley 39

Desert Pines 63, Paramount (Calif.) 49

Eastside Catholic (Wash.) 37, Arbor View 35

Clark 48, Canyon Springs 29

Imperial (Calif.) 45, Foothill 18

Coronado 72, Vista PEAK Prep 68

Centennial 60, Carondelet (Calif.) 36