Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
■ Giali Chapman, Mojave: The senior guard scored 23 points to help the Rattlers defeat St. Mary’s (Ariz.) 78-70.
■ Josh Johnson, Bonanza: The sophomore logged 16 points in the Bengals’ 65-57 win over Chino (Calif.).
■ Devin Mabry, Spring Valley: The senior forward posted 12 points and 13 rebounds to help the Grizzlies beat Palo Verde 42-29.
■ Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior UCLA commit scored 22 points and hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to beat Liberty 58-55.
■ Jeremiah Toby, The Meadows: The junior guard had 19 points to lead the Mustangs to a 65-55 win over Las Vegas.
Girls
■ Cici Ajomale, Centennial: The junior helped the Bulldogs win the John Anderson division of the Nike Tournament of Champions with 19 points in a 60-36 victory over Carondelet (Calif.)
■ Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward finished with 17 points in the Pirates’ 53-25 win over Silverado.
■ Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard poured in 33 points to lift the Gaels over Shadow Ridge 59-41.
■ Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines: The senior collected 14 points and eight assists while leading the Jaguars to a 63-49 victory over Paramount (Calif.).
■ Anaya Williams, Clark: The freshman guard posted 30 points and two steals to lead the Chargers to a 48-29 victory over Canyon Springs.
Scores
Boys
Montgomery (Calif.) 54, Clark 36
Upper St. Clair (Pa.) 47, Cimarron-Memorial 39
Arcadia (Calif.) 78, Sierra Vista 62
Faith Lutheran 66, Legacy 57
The Meadows 65, Las Vegas 55
Bonanza 63, Chino (Calif.) 57
Pueblo Central (Colo.) 62, Sunrise Mountain 53
Mid-Pacific (Hawaii) 67, Amplus Academy 43
Coral Academy 70, GV Christian 60
Western 59, Mount Vernon (Utah) 53
Moapa Valley 64, Tikgaq (Alaska) 56
Desert Oasis 66, Basic 41
Democracy Prep 67, CI Gibson (Bahamas) 64
Silverado 56, San Marcos (Calif.) 41
Jordan (Utah) 60, Chaparral 53
Ironwood Ridge (Ariz.) 64, Green Valley 54
Coronado 58, Liberty 55
Mojave 78, St, Mary’s (Ariz.) 70
Prestonwood (Texas) 66, Centennial 59
JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 58, Desert Pines 34
Arbor View 68, Timpview (Utah) 56
Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 65, Foothill 61
Layton (Utah) 61, Rancho 51
Constitution (Pa.) 79, Cheyenne 58
Spring Valley 42, Palo Verde 29
Rodriguez (Calif.) 81, Valley 73
Girls
Bishop Gorman 59, Shadow Ridge 41
Sheldon (Calif.) 52, Democracy Prep 41
Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 55, Liberty 51
West (Utah) 63, Cimarron-Memorial 31
Mountain View (Idaho) 50, Bonanza 27
Moapa Valley 53, Silverado 25
Horizon (Ariz.) 54, Spring Valley 39
Desert Pines 63, Paramount (Calif.) 49
Eastside Catholic (Wash.) 37, Arbor View 35
Clark 48, Canyon Springs 29
Imperial (Calif.) 45, Foothill 18
Coronado 72, Vista PEAK Prep 68
Centennial 60, Carondelet (Calif.) 36