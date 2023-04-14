Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Brady Ballinger, Green Valley: The senior pitcher went the distance, scattering five hits and striking out three, to beat Basic 9-1.
Evan Festa, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Cougars held off a late rally for a 9-7 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Conner Goldberg, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Patriots rallied for a 9-7 victory over Chaminade (Calif.).
Justin Romero, Las Vegas: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Wildcats roll past Spring Valley 13-3.
Ben Tapia, Western: The senior went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors past Cheyenne 14-2.
Softball
Paige Brandes, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help lift the Panthers over Arbor View 11-5.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run and four RBIs in the Mustangs’ 13-3 victory over Foothill.
Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Crusaders scored 18 runs in the second inning to rout Basic 23-3.
Kenya Valdivia, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Spartans defeated Chaparral 16-3.
Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and also pitched a four-inning one-hitter to lead Spring Valley to a 19-0 win over Eldorado.
Scores
Baseball
Centennial 7, Palo Verde 3
Chaparral 14, Mojave 9
Western 14, Cheyenne 2
Coronado 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Del Sol 13, Doral Academy 2
Green Valley 9, Basic 1
Liberty 9, Chaminade (Calif.) 7
Shadow Ridge 8, Bonanza 4
Las Vegas 13, Spring Valley 3
Virgin Valley 5, Eldorado 0
Liberty Baptist 13, Beaver Dam 1
Softball
Maranatha (Calif.) 21, Mountain View 2
Maranatha (Calif.) 16, Mountain View 2
Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 5
Faith Luthern 23, Basic 3
Desert Pines 30, Cheyenne 14
Cimarron-Memorial 16, Chaparral 3
Doral Academy 21, Del Sol 3
Spring Valley 19, Eldorado 0
Shadow Ridge 13, Foothill 3
Liberty 10, Sierra Vista 6
Mater East 10, Valley 7
Silverado 20, Mojave 5
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.