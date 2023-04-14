Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after scoring a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Brady Ballinger, Green Valley: The senior pitcher went the distance, scattering five hits and striking out three, to beat Basic 9-1.

Evan Festa, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Cougars held off a late rally for a 9-7 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Conner Goldberg, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Patriots rallied for a 9-7 victory over Chaminade (Calif.).

Justin Romero, Las Vegas: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Wildcats roll past Spring Valley 13-3.

Ben Tapia, Western: The senior went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors past Cheyenne 14-2.

Softball

Paige Brandes, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help lift the Panthers over Arbor View 11-5.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run and four RBIs in the Mustangs’ 13-3 victory over Foothill.

Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Crusaders scored 18 runs in the second inning to rout Basic 23-3.

Kenya Valdivia, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Spartans defeated Chaparral 16-3.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and also pitched a four-inning one-hitter to lead Spring Valley to a 19-0 win over Eldorado.

Scores

Baseball

Centennial 7, Palo Verde 3

Chaparral 14, Mojave 9

Western 14, Cheyenne 2

Coronado 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Del Sol 13, Doral Academy 2

Green Valley 9, Basic 1

Liberty 9, Chaminade (Calif.) 7

Shadow Ridge 8, Bonanza 4

Las Vegas 13, Spring Valley 3

Virgin Valley 5, Eldorado 0

Liberty Baptist 13, Beaver Dam 1

Softball

Maranatha (Calif.) 21, Mountain View 2

Maranatha (Calif.) 16, Mountain View 2

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 5

Faith Luthern 23, Basic 3

Desert Pines 30, Cheyenne 14

Cimarron-Memorial 16, Chaparral 3

Doral Academy 21, Del Sol 3

Spring Valley 19, Eldorado 0

Shadow Ridge 13, Foothill 3

Liberty 10, Sierra Vista 6

Mater East 10, Valley 7

Silverado 20, Mojave 5

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.