Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 9:46 pm
 
Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after scoring a home run ...
Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after scoring a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Brady Ballinger, Green Valley: The senior pitcher went the distance, scattering five hits and striking out three, to beat Basic 9-1.

Evan Festa, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Cougars held off a late rally for a 9-7 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Conner Goldberg, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Patriots rallied for a 9-7 victory over Chaminade (Calif.).

Justin Romero, Las Vegas: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Wildcats roll past Spring Valley 13-3.

Ben Tapia, Western: The senior went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors past Cheyenne 14-2.

Softball

Paige Brandes, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help lift the Panthers over Arbor View 11-5.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a home run and four RBIs in the Mustangs’ 13-3 victory over Foothill.

Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Crusaders scored 18 runs in the second inning to rout Basic 23-3.

Kenya Valdivia, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Spartans defeated Chaparral 16-3.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and also pitched a four-inning one-hitter to lead Spring Valley to a 19-0 win over Eldorado.

Scores

Baseball

Centennial 7, Palo Verde 3

Chaparral 14, Mojave 9

Western 14, Cheyenne 2

Coronado 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Del Sol 13, Doral Academy 2

Green Valley 9, Basic 1

Liberty 9, Chaminade (Calif.) 7

Shadow Ridge 8, Bonanza 4

Las Vegas 13, Spring Valley 3

Virgin Valley 5, Eldorado 0

Liberty Baptist 13, Beaver Dam 1

Softball

Maranatha (Calif.) 21, Mountain View 2

Maranatha (Calif.) 16, Mountain View 2

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 5

Faith Luthern 23, Basic 3

Desert Pines 30, Cheyenne 14

Cimarron-Memorial 16, Chaparral 3

Doral Academy 21, Del Sol 3

Spring Valley 19, Eldorado 0

Shadow Ridge 13, Foothill 3

Liberty 10, Sierra Vista 6

Mater East 10, Valley 7

Silverado 20, Mojave 5

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

