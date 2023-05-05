Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley’s Liliana Esparza, left, Gabby Machida and Rustie Riley celebrate after winning a high school softball game against Faith Lutheran at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Austin Call, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two doubles and three RBIs, and the Mustangs made the most of seven hits to defeat Chaparral 21-6.

Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll past Coronado 10-0.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western: The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11, to help the Warriors defeat Eldorado 6-0.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Spartans scored four runs in the sixth inning to edge Legacy 13-11.

Ty Southisene, Basic: The junior had two triples and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 9-2 victory over Las Vegas.

Softball

Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The sophomore had two doubles and an RBI in the Bulls’ 10-0 victory over Valley.

Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The sophomore went 5-for-5 while hitting for the cycle as the Gators beat Tech 16-1.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior had a home run, a triple, a double and six RBIs in the Patriots’ 15-0 rout of Foothill.

Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs as the Grizzlies held off a late rally to defeat Doral Academy 5-4.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior went 5-for-5 with a double and five RBIs as the Skyhawks outlasted Cimarron-Memorial for a 16-10 win.

Scores

Baseball

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Legacy 11

Palo Verde 10, Coronado 0

Del Sol 17, Mojave 1

Bonanza 12, Desert Pines 2

Western 6, Eldorado 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Arbor View 2

Bishop Gorman 13, Snow Canyon (Utah) 1

Basic 9, Las Vegas 2

Shadow Ridge 21, Chaparral 6

Foothill 7, Spring Valley 2

Virgin Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Green Valley 7, Centennial 3

GV Christian 4, Liberty Baptist 3

Softball

Arbor View 10, Sierra Vista 0

Silverado 16, Cimarron-Memorial 10

Chaparral 18, Del Sol 7

Eldorado 8, Mojave 6

Liberty 15, Foothill 0

Legacy 17, Western 2

Virgin Valley 13, Moapa Valley 3

Spring Valley 5, Doral Academy 4

SLAM Academy 10, Valley 0

Green Valley 16, Tech 1

Shadow Ridge 13, Palo Verde 3

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.