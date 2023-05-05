Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Austin Call, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two doubles and three RBIs, and the Mustangs made the most of seven hits to defeat Chaparral 21-6.
Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll past Coronado 10-0.
Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western: The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11, to help the Warriors defeat Eldorado 6-0.
Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Spartans scored four runs in the sixth inning to edge Legacy 13-11.
Ty Southisene, Basic: The junior had two triples and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 9-2 victory over Las Vegas.
Softball
Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The sophomore had two doubles and an RBI in the Bulls’ 10-0 victory over Valley.
Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The sophomore went 5-for-5 while hitting for the cycle as the Gators beat Tech 16-1.
Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior had a home run, a triple, a double and six RBIs in the Patriots’ 15-0 rout of Foothill.
Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs as the Grizzlies held off a late rally to defeat Doral Academy 5-4.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior went 5-for-5 with a double and five RBIs as the Skyhawks outlasted Cimarron-Memorial for a 16-10 win.
Scores
Baseball
Cimarron-Memorial 13, Legacy 11
Palo Verde 10, Coronado 0
Del Sol 17, Mojave 1
Bonanza 12, Desert Pines 2
Western 6, Eldorado 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Arbor View 2
Bishop Gorman 13, Snow Canyon (Utah) 1
Basic 9, Las Vegas 2
Shadow Ridge 21, Chaparral 6
Foothill 7, Spring Valley 2
Virgin Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Green Valley 7, Centennial 3
GV Christian 4, Liberty Baptist 3
Softball
Arbor View 10, Sierra Vista 0
Silverado 16, Cimarron-Memorial 10
Chaparral 18, Del Sol 7
Eldorado 8, Mojave 6
Liberty 15, Foothill 0
Legacy 17, Western 2
Virgin Valley 13, Moapa Valley 3
Spring Valley 5, Doral Academy 4
SLAM Academy 10, Valley 0
Green Valley 16, Tech 1
Shadow Ridge 13, Palo Verde 3
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.