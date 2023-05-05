60°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 9:57 pm
 
Green Valley’s Liliana Esparza, left, Gabby Machida and Rustie Riley celebrate after win ...
Green Valley’s Liliana Esparza, left, Gabby Machida and Rustie Riley celebrate after winning a high school softball game against Faith Lutheran at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Austin Call, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two doubles and three RBIs, and the Mustangs made the most of seven hits to defeat Chaparral 21-6.

Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Panthers roll past Coronado 10-0.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western: The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11, to help the Warriors defeat Eldorado 6-0.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and the Spartans scored four runs in the sixth inning to edge Legacy 13-11.

Ty Southisene, Basic: The junior had two triples and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 9-2 victory over Las Vegas.

Softball

Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The sophomore had two doubles and an RBI in the Bulls’ 10-0 victory over Valley.

Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The sophomore went 5-for-5 while hitting for the cycle as the Gators beat Tech 16-1.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior had a home run, a triple, a double and six RBIs in the Patriots’ 15-0 rout of Foothill.

Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The freshman went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs as the Grizzlies held off a late rally to defeat Doral Academy 5-4.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior went 5-for-5 with a double and five RBIs as the Skyhawks outlasted Cimarron-Memorial for a 16-10 win.

Scores

Baseball

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Legacy 11

Palo Verde 10, Coronado 0

Del Sol 17, Mojave 1

Bonanza 12, Desert Pines 2

Western 6, Eldorado 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Arbor View 2

Bishop Gorman 13, Snow Canyon (Utah) 1

Basic 9, Las Vegas 2

Shadow Ridge 21, Chaparral 6

Foothill 7, Spring Valley 2

Virgin Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Green Valley 7, Centennial 3

GV Christian 4, Liberty Baptist 3

Softball

Arbor View 10, Sierra Vista 0

Silverado 16, Cimarron-Memorial 10

Chaparral 18, Del Sol 7

Eldorado 8, Mojave 6

Liberty 15, Foothill 0

Legacy 17, Western 2

Virgin Valley 13, Moapa Valley 3

Spring Valley 5, Doral Academy 4

SLAM Academy 10, Valley 0

Green Valley 16, Tech 1

Shadow Ridge 13, Palo Verde 3

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

