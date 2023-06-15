2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.
First Team
Tobi Alabi, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 800 meters (1:54.27), sixth in the 1,600 meters (4:32.89) and helped the Crusaders win the Class 5A state championship in the 4×800 meter (8:01.33) relay and finish third in the 4×400 meter (3:24.08) relay.
Preston Beery, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A state championship in the shot put (56-6½) and discus (164-2).
Dylan Cooks, Arbor View — Won the Class 5A state championship in the triple jump (45-4.25) and finished second in the long jump (23-7.25).
Ronnie Kendrick, Liberty — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 400 meters (47.63) and helped the Patriots win the 4×200-meter (1:27.90) relay.
Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 300-meter hurdles (36.73), ran a leg in the Gaels’ first-place run in the 4×400 meter relay (3:21.37) and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.64).
Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 800 meters (1:58.06) and 3,200 meters (9:52.81), finished second in the 1,600 meters (4:27.77) and helped Sky Pointe to a second-place run in the 4×800 meter relay (8:10.85).
Damien Samuda, Liberty — Won the Class 5A state championship helping the Patriots in their first-place run in the 4×200-meter relay (1:27.90), finished third in the high jump (6-00.00) and sixth in the triple jump (41-04.00).
Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 1,600 meters (4:15.10) and 3,200 meters (9:26.01).
Evander Thomas, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 meters (10.95) and 200 meters (21.83), and ran a leg in Shadow Ridge’s first-place run in the 4×200-meter relay (1:26.62).
Nasir Tucker, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A state championships in the 100 meters (10.77), 200 meters (21.33) and long jump (24-1).
James Vogel, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A state championship in the pole vault (15-0).
Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 1,600-meters (4:27.08), finished second in the 3,200-meters (9:53.03) and helped the Mustangs win the 4×800-meter relay (4:27.08).
Coach of the Year
Abbie Fox, Faith Lutheran — Guide the Crusaders to a shared Class 5A state team title, the school’s sixth in the sport and first since 2015.
Second Team
Werrason Bakindo, Clark — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 400 meters (49.29) and helped the Chargers in their first-place run in the 4×400 meter (3:23.75) and third-place finish in the 4×800 meter (8:28.34) relays.
Peyton Caldwell, Liberty — Helped the Patriots win the Class 5A state championship in the 4×100 meter relay (42.03) and finished sixth in the 200 meters (22.30) and seventh in the 100 meters (11.04).
Josiah Edwards, Green Valley — Was the state runner-up in the 100 meters (10.78), finished fifth in the 200 meters (22.28) and helped the Gators in their third-place run in the 4×100 meter relay (42.79) at the Class 5A state meet.
Antwan Hawkins, Mojave — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 300-meter hurdles (39.80), finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.46) and helped the Rattlers in their third-place runs in the 4×100-meter (42.96) and 4×400-meter (3:30.12) relays.
Degan Jones, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A state championship in the 100 meters (11.13), and helped Moapa Valley win the 4×100-meter (43.85) and finish third in the 4×400-meter (3:31.59) relays.
Armando Lewis, Canyon Springs — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 110-meter hurdles (15.07), finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.05) and third in the high jump (6-0).
Giovanni Moya, Bishop Gorman — Helped the Gaels win the Class 5A state championship in the 4×40-meter relay (3:21.37), and finished third in the 300 meter (38.71) and fourth in the 110 meter (15.03) hurdles.
Evan Odle, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A state championship in the high jump (6-4).
Andres Pollard, Clark — Helped the Chargers win the Class 4A state championship in the 4×400-meter relay (3:23.75) and finished second in the 400 meters (50.33) and third in the 200 meters (22.39).
Ephraim Schmidt, Lake Mead — Won the Class 2A state championship in the 300-meter hurdles (41.68), finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.20) and helped the Eagles in their third-place run in the 4×800-meter relay (8:54.50) as they won the team title.
Nate Smith, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 4A state championship in the shot put (52-10.75) and finished second in the discus throw (134-7).
Ethan Witter, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A state championship in 800 meters (2:00.21), finished fourth in the 400 meters (51.11), and helped the Pirates to a second-place run in the 4×800-meter (8:27.46), and third-place finish in the 4×400-meter (3:31.59) relays.
Honorable Mention
Colbe Arnold, GV Christian
Davin Avery, Lincoln County
Jerron Baker, Sierra Vista
Diego Chavez, Green Valley
Ethan Fink, The Meadows
Ethan Hilliard, Liberty
De’Andre Jenkins, Canyon Springs
Chace Juden, Shadow Ridge
Caleb King, Lake Mead
Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman
Ahmaree Lott, Democracy Prep
Donovan Love, Faith Lutheran
Malikai Miller, Durango
Jack Monson, Shadow Ridge
Mason Terrill, Boulder City
Jayden Thackeray, Boulder City
Sosefa Vake, Basic
Myron West, Legacy
Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.