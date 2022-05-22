Centennial girls dominate for 10th straight state track title

Zoey Bonds won four individual events to spark Centennial to the Class 5A state girls track and field championship Saturday at Reed High School in Sparks.

Thinkstock

Centennial girls track coach Roy Session wouldn’t come out and say Friday that his team’s 10th straight state championship was in the bag.

But after the way the Bulldogs performed Friday and Saturday, there was little doubt.

Centennial scored 142.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Faith Lutheran’s 75 at the Class 5A state track and field championships at Reed High in Sparks.

“I would say the team as a whole did an amazing job,” Session said. “The girls stepped up where we needed them to. They didn’t want to be the ones to lose it, and they were talking after the meet about how they weren’t.”

McQueen claimed the 5A boys title with 101 points, and Liberty was second with 77.

Centennial’s Zoey Bonds won four individual championships Friday, including three in about 45 minutes. She won the 100-meter hurdles in a stadium-record 14.17 seconds, the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches and the long jump at 17-10.

She added the 300 hurdles title in 44.39 on Saturday.

“To watch her do her events was incredible,” Session said. “I know she’s physically exhausted at the end of the two days. But it was very special. Her mom and sister were here, and it was nice to see that support.”

Faith Lutheran’s Jordan Jackson won gold medals in the 200 (25.01) and 400 (56.32) and ran a leg on the stadium-record 4×200 relay (1:39.58). Faith Lutheran’s Jayden Lightford won the 100 (12.38) and was on the winning 4×200 relay team.

Jakhi Hayes led the Liberty boys to its second-place finish by winning the 110 hurdles in 14.58 and also running legs on the Patriots’ winning 4×100 (42.29) and 4×400 (3:24.92) relays. Palo Verde’s Nasir Tucker won the 100 (10.88), 200 (21.89) and 400 (50.09).

Coronado’s Jaylen Garrison won the high jump (6-3) and triple jump (45-07.00).

Class 3A

Moapa Valley won the boys title with 116 points, 21 better than Spring Creek.

Moapa Valley’s Cyrus Katich doubled up in the distance races, winning the 1,600 (4:33.77) and 3,200 (10:06.40). Katich also helped the Pirates win the 4×800 relay (8:26.71).

Virgin Valley’s Jimmy Kelly won the long jump (22-3.50) and high jump (6-1).

The Moapa Valley girls finished second with 78 points to Spring Creek’s 104. Virgin Valley’s Kelly Denninghoff won the 400 (57.99) and 800 (2:22.90).

Class 2A

Lake Mead won the boys team title with 117 points, and The Meadows was second with 99.

Lake Mead’s Shelby Rutledge won the 400 (52.81) and anchored the Eagles’ winning 4×400 relay team (3:36.96). The Meadows’ John McGill won the 200 (23.07) and 300 hurdles (40.01).

Incline won the girls meet with 130 points. Lincoln County’s Abby Mathews won the 200 (26.63), 400 (1:02.22) and 100 hurdles (17.34). Lake Mead’s Teneya Brown won the shot put (33-6.75) and discus (95-0).

Class 1A

Spring Mountain ran away with the boys title with 132 points, 55 more than second-place Mineral County.

Adelson’s Dekel Regev won the high jump (6-1), pole vault (11-3), shot put (43-9.25) and discus (142-8).

Eureka won the girls meet with 93 points. Adelson’s Kaelin Gowdy won the 100 (13.26), 200 (26.97) and 400 (1:02.18).

